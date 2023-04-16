Fashion of the future | Anglo-Celtic





Winners Erin Flynn, Rachel Higgins, Siobhan McDonagh, Lauren Murtagh of Ardscoil Phadraig Co. Longford with judge Aisling Duffy.





Previous







Following

Image 1 of 4 Winners Erin Flynn, Rachel Higgins, Siobhan McDonagh, Lauren Murtagh of Ardscoil Phadraig Co. Longford with judge Aisling Duffy. Photographic

Image 2 of 4 The students incorporated beautiful details into the pants and shoes outfits.

Image 3 of 4 Lauren Murtagh, Erin Flynn, Siobhn McDonagh, Rachel Higgins and their art teacher Mrs Cooney and Judge Lorraine Keane.

Image 4 of 4 The students chose a double denim style for their outfit.

Ardscoil Phadraig’s Erin Flynn, Rachel Higgins, Siobhan McDonagh, Lauren Murtagh picked up the prestigious award at a ceremony at the Rediscovery Center just before the Easter holidays. Secondary school students from the Eastern Region, Midlands and Dublin competed for the Relove Fashion Awards by creating outfits using discarded textiles and reinventing them into wearables. The award-winning Relove Fashion competition encourages students to deepen their thinking about how their clothes are made. It asks contestants to use their creative design skills to create a durable and wearable outfit using clothing sourced from charity shops, swap shops, or repurposing items already available at home. This year, the competition brought together 22 finalists who made outfits from materials such as curtains, sheets, bicycle tubes, discarded packaging and accessories made from coconut shells. The big winner was announced to be Beth Brady from St Josephs Mercy Secondary School in neighboring County Meath. Beth created her outfit from old seat belts, an old bomber jacket, a torn liner from the family laundry basket, an old bed sheet, a fabric donation and a zipper. once intended to be used for a bridesmaid dress, a pair of her father’s old jeans and some scrap fabric. The top was also dyed using onion skins and her accessories were made from the shell of an eaten coconut. The judges for the Relove Fashion competition were Arran Murphy, Rediscover Fashion Program Manager at the Rediscovery Centre; Lorraine Keane, host and founder of Fashion Relief; Aisling Duffy, sustainable fashion designer and Dr Joanne Rourke, environmental specialist from the East Midlands Region Waste Management Plan Office. Lorraine Keane said: I have been involved with Relove Fashion for three years now and every year I am blown away by the ingenuity of the students. This year we had students create wearable items from seat belts, inner tubes, curtains and leftover textiles. With their beautiful creations, the students prove once again that sustainable fashion is accessible, creative and practical.

