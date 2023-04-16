LeAnn Rimes dazzles in a see-through dress for ‘A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys.’





LeAnn Rimes caused a stir at the CMT Awards with a loud tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd. A few days later, she took the stage for a stripped-down performance in honor of another classic American band, The Beach Boys, proving the powerhouse singer can sing just about anything. Leann poured her heart out in a moving rendition of “Caroline, No” on “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys” (if you missed the show, you can stream it online). !). She paid tribute to the iconic group along with John Legend, Little Big Town, Lady A and other musical acts. Amy Susan Matt Winkelmeyer The 40-year-old superstar pulled out all the stops with her barely-there gold dress. The floor length dress has a super low neckline and jewel details. Leann shared a video of her vocal warm-up before the show and was bombarded with messages from fans who showed their appreciation for her amazing voice and gorgeous dress. “That voice. And, I love the dress!!!!”

“You Leave Me Speechless”

“Look and be beautiful (inside and out)…”

“I love the dress, it would never have looked so good on my shelf”

“Everything is #impeccable”

“You Look Crazy”

“The dress…the hair…the voice…you are a goddess!!” After this powerful performance, Leann hits the road again to continue her tour “the story…so far tour” with appearances across the United States. This week, she’s teaming up with Tenille Arts for an all-new duet, “Jealous of Myself,” out Fridays. country life Country Life Lettermark Logo Katie Bowlby is digital director at Country Living, where she covers gift guides, product reviews, crafts and TV shows like Yellowstone. She is sewing a cross stitch pattern for the next issue of the magazine

