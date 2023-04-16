Allchin wins game for Huskies in heroic fashion | local sports

Just when it looked like Washington’s No. 9 softball team was on its last breath, senior Jadelyn Allchin threw the two-point clutch bomb out to left field to secure a 3-2 victory over the State of Oregon on Saturday.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Baylee Klingler, the Huskies (31-8, 12-5 Pac-12) were unable to produce anything offensively throughout the game. When the Beavers (11-25-1, 2-14-1 Pac-12) took a 2-1 lead in the fifth, the Huskies found themselves with their backs to the wall.

After Allchins’ heroics in the seventh, the Beavers had a great chance to come out on top after back-to-back walks loaded the bases, but senior Kelley Lynch shut the door on the Huskies to earn a huge save and secure a big win in game two in the series.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan started strong until giving up a pair of runs in the fifth, pitching 4.1 innings with five strikeouts, giving up two hits, two walks and two runs.

It was a slow start for both teams, with senior Sami Reynolds picking up the game’s first hit on the game’s third at bat, but the Huskies couldn’t get anything out of it.

The action didn’t pick up much in the second inning, with second Kinsey Fiedler walking one before being caught stealing afterwards for the third out. Meylan (14-3) had a pair of strikeouts to keep the Beavers hitless heading into the third inning.

Washington finally found himself on the board at the end of the third.

Sophomore Rylee Holtorf kicked off the inning with a first double and battled her way to third place with no outs. Klingler took advantage, sending a sacrifice fly ball into right field and giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

The Beavers also had a first hit, eventually stealing second base with one out to secure a runner in scoring position. Meylan delivered another pair of strikeouts to end the inning undamaged.

Reynolds hit a first single in the fourth inning, but that was all the action to be had as six straight outs moved us forward into the fifth.

In the blink of an eye, the Beavers found themselves at the top for the first time in this series.

A first walk followed by a sacrificial bunt and another single led to junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez being replaced in the circle. The Beavers then scored their first run on wild pitch and three straight singles put them ahead, 2-1.

As the top of the roster came to home plate in the sixth inning, the Huskies’ bats fell flat, resulting in a quick 1-2-3 inning and put the Beavers three out of the second game steal. from the Serie.

Allchin wasn’t going to let the Huskies go down easily.

A Lynch first single and a sacrificial bunt put the tying run in scoring position, but it didn’t matter what base the runner was on as Allchin followed it up with a two-run blast to left field to put the Huskies back in front.

Lynch entered the circle and found herself in a traffic jam, giving up a one-shot single before a pair of walkers charged the bases with two outs. Lynch was unfazed, closing things out and delivering a huge 3-2 win for the Huskies.

Washington will look to complete the sweep over Oregon State for the second straight year as it plays in the final Sunday at noon.

Contact journalist Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

