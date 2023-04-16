Red Sox’s Yu Chang emerges from slump in historic fashion against Angels





Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang came out of his slump with authority on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Chang came out of an 0-for-28 drought with a two-run homer and a two-run single in the teams’ comeback win over the Angels. Boston won the game 9-7. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM “It’s just a matter of trust,” Boston manager Alex Cora said of Chang. “He made a comment about being confident when he was (at the World Baseball Classic). Then he comes here and it gets harder. We understand that.” With his performance, Opta Stats noted that Chang made history. He is the only MLB player since RBI became an official statistic in 1920 to have a four RBI game after going into a 0-for-15 or worse game with zero RBI on the season. BARRACE FOLLOWS AT WHITE SOX GAME, SAFETY LITTLE TO BE FOUND Chang said it was a relief to get the first shot. He is now 2 for 20 on the season. “I’m so happy that the team gave me this constant opportunity to play every day even though I didn’t hit well at first,” he said through an interpreter. “What the coaches have told me is that they don’t want me to think about the past. They want me to do the same routine, have the same consistency and take every opportunity that arises. present.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Chang is in his second season with Boston. He made 11 appearances in 2022 for the Red Sox. He spent the 2022 season with the Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. He started his major league career with the Guardians in 2019. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

