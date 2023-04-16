Tottenham 2-3 Bournemouth: Late Dango Ouattara goal sees Cherries pick up shock win to boost survival hopes

A late winner from Dango Ouattara saw Bournemouth secure a shock 3-2 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Cristian Stellini’s side took the lead after 14 minutes and it was coming. Clement Lenglet picked out Ivan Perisic with a fine pass, the Croatian clipped the ball for Heung-min Son who was on hand to fire home his effort.

Bournemouth responded well to the delay, they increased their intensity and started playing in the Spurs half.

Matias Vina scored his first goal for Bournemouth to level his side after 38 minutes. Pedro Porro lost possession outside his own penalty area, Philip Billing was able to spot Dominic Solanke who laid the ball in the way of Vina who delicately turbed it over Hugo Lloris and into the bottom corner.

Gary O’Neil’s side emerged for the second half the same way they finished the first and after six minutes they had taken the lead. Davinson Sanchez kicked out a boot but could only deflect the ball in the path of Solanke who was on hand to shoot past Lloris.

Tottenham thought they had equalized three minutes from time when Richarlison scored acrobatically, but it was ruled out for offside.

Spurs managed to equalize a minute later when Arnaut Danjuma managed an effort from just inside the box to score his first Premier League goal for the club.

It was not to be the end of the drama however, Solanke brilliantly kept the ball under pressure before finding Ouattara who was able to drive home a spectacular winner for Bournemouth.

TALKING POINT – A HUGE BOOST FOR CHERRIES

Gary O’Neil continued his remarkable work at Bournemouth as the Cherries moved a monumental six points above the relegation zone. The win means it is four of their last six Premier League appearances and also the first time Bournemouth have recorded back-to-back league wins this season. The way Bournemouth dusted themselves off not only after losing 1-0 but also conceding an 88th-minute equalizer is nothing short of admirable and epitomizes their new never say die attitude under O’Neil. . It wasn’t too long ago that they were on a one-in-11 win streak in all competitions and looked like one of the teams sure to go down, but they have completely turned the tables.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – DOMINIC SOLANKE (AFC BOURNEMOUTH)

The 25-year-old was unplayable for Bournemouth at times. He was involved in all three goals, scoring one and providing excellent assists for the other two. His composure to control the ball before sending it back to Ouattara at the end was a moment of pure class and his pass to Matias Vina for Bournemouth’s equalizer was superb. A very good attacking performance from Solanke and if he can continue in this form, Bournemouth will certainly pick up a few more wins by the end of the season.

PLAYER EVALUATIONS

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris 6, Romero 6, Dier 6, Lenglet 6, Porro 6, Hojbjerg 6, Skipp 6, Perisic 7, Kulusevski 6, Son 7, Kane 6 Subtitles: Sanchez 5, Danjuma 7, Richarlison 6

Bournemouth: Neto 7, Kelly 6, Stephens 6, Mepham 6, Vina 7, Lerma 7, Rothwell 7, Tavernier 7, Christie 7, Billing 7, Solanke 9 Subtitles: Ouattara 8, Senesi 6, Anthony 6, Smith 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GOAL 14′ – TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR – Heung Min Son makes it 1-0 for Spurs and it’s coming. Ivan Perisic makes a great run down the left side, cuts the ball for Son who is waiting to shoot home for the first time.

16′ A HUGE CHANCE FOR BOURNEMOUTH! – Matias Vina cuts the ball for Ryan Christie who blazes his effort over the bar. It’s a huge chance for Bournemouth to equalise.

21′ SO CLOSE TO SON – Brilliant work from Son escaping down the left, he enters the box before firing a shot on target but Neto gets his hands on it.

38′ GOAL – AFC BOURNEMOUTH – Vina scored for her first start in the Premier League! Pedro Porro loses the ball outside his own area, Solanke makes a good pass to Vina who cleverly clips the ball above Lloris!

51′ GOAL – AFC BOURNEMOUTH – Dominic Solanke scored Bournemouth’s second goal and his team are ahead! Tavernier fires Sanchez, the Colombian then kicks to pass the ball to Solanke who is there to score!

87′ NO GOAL – OFFSIDE – Richarlison’s goal was ruled out for offside.

88′ GOAL – TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR – This one will definitely count! Arnaut Danjuma scores his first Premier League goal for Spurs to make it 2-2!

95′ GOAL – AFC BOURNEMOUTH – Bournemouth surely won it! Dango Ouattara has scored! Solanke succeeds brilliantly in finding him, he cuts inside and directs his effort into the bottom skylight!

KEY STATISTICS

AFC Bournemouth have won consecutive matches in the Premier League for the first time since September 2019.

