Fashion
Tottenham 2-3 Bournemouth: Late Dango Ouattara goal sees Cherries pick up shock win to boost survival hopes
A late winner from Dango Ouattara saw Bournemouth secure a shock 3-2 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.
Cristian Stellini’s side took the lead after 14 minutes and it was coming. Clement Lenglet picked out Ivan Perisic with a fine pass, the Croatian clipped the ball for Heung-min Son who was on hand to fire home his effort.
Bournemouth responded well to the delay, they increased their intensity and started playing in the Spurs half.
premier league
Salisbury quit Premier League after Brighton VAR gaffe
04/11/2023 At 4:17 PM
Matias Vina scored his first goal for Bournemouth to level his side after 38 minutes. Pedro Porro lost possession outside his own penalty area, Philip Billing was able to spot Dominic Solanke who laid the ball in the way of Vina who delicately turbed it over Hugo Lloris and into the bottom corner.
Gary O’Neil’s side emerged for the second half the same way they finished the first and after six minutes they had taken the lead. Davinson Sanchez kicked out a boot but could only deflect the ball in the path of Solanke who was on hand to shoot past Lloris.
Tottenham thought they had equalized three minutes from time when Richarlison scored acrobatically, but it was ruled out for offside.
Spurs managed to equalize a minute later when Arnaut Danjuma managed an effort from just inside the box to score his first Premier League goal for the club.
It was not to be the end of the drama however, Solanke brilliantly kept the ball under pressure before finding Ouattara who was able to drive home a spectacular winner for Bournemouth.
TALKING POINT – A HUGE BOOST FOR CHERRIES
Gary O’Neil continued his remarkable work at Bournemouth as the Cherries moved a monumental six points above the relegation zone. The win means it is four of their last six Premier League appearances and also the first time Bournemouth have recorded back-to-back league wins this season. The way Bournemouth dusted themselves off not only after losing 1-0 but also conceding an 88th-minute equalizer is nothing short of admirable and epitomizes their new never say die attitude under O’Neil. . It wasn’t too long ago that they were on a one-in-11 win streak in all competitions and looked like one of the teams sure to go down, but they have completely turned the tables.
PLAYER OF THE MATCH – DOMINIC SOLANKE (AFC BOURNEMOUTH)
The 25-year-old was unplayable for Bournemouth at times. He was involved in all three goals, scoring one and providing excellent assists for the other two. His composure to control the ball before sending it back to Ouattara at the end was a moment of pure class and his pass to Matias Vina for Bournemouth’s equalizer was superb. A very good attacking performance from Solanke and if he can continue in this form, Bournemouth will certainly pick up a few more wins by the end of the season.
PLAYER EVALUATIONS
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris 6, Romero 6, Dier 6, Lenglet 6, Porro 6, Hojbjerg 6, Skipp 6, Perisic 7, Kulusevski 6, Son 7, Kane 6 Subtitles: Sanchez 5, Danjuma 7, Richarlison 6
Bournemouth: Neto 7, Kelly 6, Stephens 6, Mepham 6, Vina 7, Lerma 7, Rothwell 7, Tavernier 7, Christie 7, Billing 7, Solanke 9 Subtitles: Ouattara 8, Senesi 6, Anthony 6, Smith 6
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS
GOAL 14′ – TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR – Heung Min Son makes it 1-0 for Spurs and it’s coming. Ivan Perisic makes a great run down the left side, cuts the ball for Son who is waiting to shoot home for the first time.
16′ A HUGE CHANCE FOR BOURNEMOUTH! – Matias Vina cuts the ball for Ryan Christie who blazes his effort over the bar. It’s a huge chance for Bournemouth to equalise.
21′ SO CLOSE TO SON – Brilliant work from Son escaping down the left, he enters the box before firing a shot on target but Neto gets his hands on it.
38′ GOAL – AFC BOURNEMOUTH – Vina scored for her first start in the Premier League! Pedro Porro loses the ball outside his own area, Solanke makes a good pass to Vina who cleverly clips the ball above Lloris!
51′ GOAL – AFC BOURNEMOUTH – Dominic Solanke scored Bournemouth’s second goal and his team are ahead! Tavernier fires Sanchez, the Colombian then kicks to pass the ball to Solanke who is there to score!
87′ NO GOAL – OFFSIDE – Richarlison’s goal was ruled out for offside.
88′ GOAL – TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR – This one will definitely count! Arnaut Danjuma scores his first Premier League goal for Spurs to make it 2-2!
95′ GOAL – AFC BOURNEMOUTH – Bournemouth surely won it! Dango Ouattara has scored! Solanke succeeds brilliantly in finding him, he cuts inside and directs his effort into the bottom skylight!
KEY STATISTICS
AFC Bournemouth have won consecutive matches in the Premier League for the first time since September 2019.
premier league
PGMOL admits Brighton should have had a penalty against Spurs
04/09/2023 At 11:34
premier league
Newcastle boost hopes of top four, big wins for Bournemouth and West Ham
04/08/2023 At 5:15 PM
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eurosport.com/football/premier-league/2022-2023/tottenham-hotspur-v-bournemouth-premier-league-live_sto9560925/story.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- US executive compensation withstood the stock market drop in 2022
- Moving the world forward with innovation, imagination and connectivity
- (Part 5) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye
- Dua Lipa wore a practical denim dress with a slit
- Water polo ends regular season with narrow loss to brown
- Fashion show features 94 student-designed collections – Iowa State Daily
- Google panicked after Samsung considered making Bing the default Galaxy search engine: NYT
- There are ways to reduce the effects of hay fever
- Emmanuel Macron’s fatal attraction for Xi Jinping
- Team USA ‘underdog’ Knight overtakes Canada for world hockey gold
- Toni Collette: I can’t commit to doing porn! | Entertainment