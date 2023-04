Strictly’s Oti Mabuse is a vision in a belted mini dress as she makes a major career change

Oti Mabuse is a woman of many talents, and she proved it on Saturday by hosting the first episode of her brand new TV show. THE ice dancing judge looked absolutely stunning for the first episode of Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Showdressed in a candy pink shirt dress with a sash that cinches the waist. Oti’s new show airing Saturday morning The star paired the bright mini with a pair of strappy white heels with bow detailing, completing the look with a selection of dainty silver jewelry. As for her hair, Oti went for a slightly curly style, opting for a soft and glamorous make-up consisting of fluttering false eyelashes, pink blush and a glossy nude lip. Gorgeous! RELATED:11 best shirt dresses to wear this spring If you love Oti’s flattering pink dress, you’re in luck because we’ve found the best lookalikes. THE Come dance strictly pro took to Instagram to unveil the sleek set for the new morning show, revealing the modern glass tables with gold accents and a terracotta wall. MORE:24 Hot Pink Fashion Pieces We’re Loving For The New Season Oti captioned the post: “Dream so big your dreams scare you The journey so far has been adventurous. I still remember you still see the rainbow in the other trips, but just the thunderstorm that had to happen to create the rainbow. She continued: “I’m excited, anxious, happy, thankful, scared, thankful and buzzing all at the same time.“ Famous faces took to the comments to share their support for Oti’s career move. Lioness Alex Scott wrote: “You have this. Go and get it!!“While Jordan Bango added:”Let’s go Oti!“ Sara Davies of Dragon’s Den also offered words of encouragement, writing: “I can’t wait to see you smash it!“ READ:12 midi dresses you’ll want to wear this spring Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show airs Saturdays at 8.30am on ITV1 and ITVX. Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

