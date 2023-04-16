To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that

The most popular man on Tinder uses his dating prowess and artificial intelligence to help others find love.

Stefan-Pierre Tomlin claims he became the most swiped man on the dating app, meaning more women liked his profile and wanted to talk to him than any other man, in 2017.

The 32-year-old said dating has never been a difficult task for him because meeting women comes easily to him and now he wants to pass on his dating wisdom to help genetically unblessed people find the right love.

Stefan, a model from Cuffley in Hertfordshire, offers a subscription service through his website, Celebrity Love Coach, where men can pay £45-£120 for coaching.

The service includes photo editing to subtly tweak images and using ChatGPT and AI to write better dating profiles and messages.

But editing photos is no different than women using Instagram filters or doing cosmetic surgery like fillers, Stefan said, and it’s not catfishing.

He added: Think of it as Viagra for your social profile, other than my results coming fast and hard.

You will go from no appointments to full agendas.

Stefan-Pierre Tomlin says dating has never been a difficult task for him (Picture: SWNS)

Every man deserves a better roll of the dice, it’s not cheating, his night on the playground.

You use a dishwasher to make your home life easier my clients use AI and our training to make their love life easier for a fulfilling and lasting connection.

Watch men like Andrew Tate sell a false dream to impressionable young minds.

I’m selling a real solution, a tailored action plan that uses machines to fix your dating mistakes.

It’s not cheating, it’s empowering the less fortunate.



Stefan claims to be the most swiped man on dating app Tinder (Picture: Getty Images)

Not all of Stefan’s services are online, he also offers the full Hitch experience, where he meets clients in person and teaches them the art of dating.

He recommends always making video calls before the first date, sending a fun first message, and only using photos of themselves on dating profiles instead of group photos.

And he claims that of the 45 men he has trained so far, 32 have come out successfully.

Stefan said: Your first message should be a fun open-ended question, not just hey.

Don’t have anyone else in your profile pictures that you don’t want people to have playing a game of Wheres Wally?.

You need to include photos of your hobbies, not just photos of you drinking and clubbing that don’t appeal to the right demographic.

You shouldn’t meet someone just to have sex right away, you should try to find out more about them to see if you’re compatible.

I give non-genetically blessed people a hidden advantage in the dating game.

My AI prompts and training can turn any guy from scratch into a hero.

