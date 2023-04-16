Fashion
Tinder’s Most ‘Slipped’ Man Uses ChatGPT to Help Men Find Love | UK News
The most popular man on Tinder uses his dating prowess and artificial intelligence to help others find love.
Stefan-Pierre Tomlin claims he became the most swiped man on the dating app, meaning more women liked his profile and wanted to talk to him than any other man, in 2017.
The 32-year-old said dating has never been a difficult task for him because meeting women comes easily to him and now he wants to pass on his dating wisdom to help genetically unblessed people find the right love.
Stefan, a model from Cuffley in Hertfordshire, offers a subscription service through his website, Celebrity Love Coach, where men can pay £45-£120 for coaching.
The service includes photo editing to subtly tweak images and using ChatGPT and AI to write better dating profiles and messages.
But editing photos is no different than women using Instagram filters or doing cosmetic surgery like fillers, Stefan said, and it’s not catfishing.
He added: Think of it as Viagra for your social profile, other than my results coming fast and hard.
You will go from no appointments to full agendas.
Every man deserves a better roll of the dice, it’s not cheating, his night on the playground.
You use a dishwasher to make your home life easier my clients use AI and our training to make their love life easier for a fulfilling and lasting connection.
Watch men like Andrew Tate sell a false dream to impressionable young minds.
I’m selling a real solution, a tailored action plan that uses machines to fix your dating mistakes.
It’s not cheating, it’s empowering the less fortunate.
Not all of Stefan’s services are online, he also offers the full Hitch experience, where he meets clients in person and teaches them the art of dating.
He recommends always making video calls before the first date, sending a fun first message, and only using photos of themselves on dating profiles instead of group photos.
And he claims that of the 45 men he has trained so far, 32 have come out successfully.
Stefan said: Your first message should be a fun open-ended question, not just hey.
Don’t have anyone else in your profile pictures that you don’t want people to have playing a game of Wheres Wally?.
You need to include photos of your hobbies, not just photos of you drinking and clubbing that don’t appeal to the right demographic.
You shouldn’t meet someone just to have sex right away, you should try to find out more about them to see if you’re compatible.
I give non-genetically blessed people a hidden advantage in the dating game.
My AI prompts and training can turn any guy from scratch into a hero.
Contact our press team by emailing us at webnews@metro.co.uk.
For more stories like this, check out our news page.
Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more
|
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2023/04/16/tinders-most-swiped-right-man-using-chatgpt-to-help-men-find-love-18620363/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- US executive compensation withstood the stock market drop in 2022
- Moving the world forward with innovation, imagination and connectivity
- (Part 5) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye
- Dua Lipa wore a practical denim dress with a slit
- Water polo ends regular season with narrow loss to brown
- Fashion show features 94 student-designed collections – Iowa State Daily
- Google panicked after Samsung considered making Bing the default Galaxy search engine: NYT
- There are ways to reduce the effects of hay fever
- Emmanuel Macron’s fatal attraction for Xi Jinping
- Team USA ‘underdog’ Knight overtakes Canada for world hockey gold
- Toni Collette: I can’t commit to doing porn! | Entertainment