famous Israeli fashion photographer on a trip through

Fashion production inspired by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

“Recently, I got an offer to shoot a campaign for TikTok,” says fashion photographer Gilad Cohen, one of Israel’s leading fashion photographers. “I don’t see how TikTok needs me. I’m versatile and very open-minded, and I like a challenge.

“I started shooting on film, then switched to digital and recently came back to film. Film brings out something more poetic in me. The attitude and preparation for a photo shoot changes , just like the nature of my work. There is a reaction and an anti-reaction.”

Gilad Cohen (Photo: Lee Tzur)

Cohen, 63, burst onto the professional photography scene in the 1990s after graduating from Hadassah Academic College in Jerusalem, where he now teaches photography. He left Jerusalem in the 1980s and headed for Tel Aviv, where he started out as an assistant to fashion photographer Yaki Halperin.

“He made me appreciate the fashion industry,” Cohen says. “He was a good teacher. Hardworking, professional and kind.” Cohen then traveled to London where he honed his craft.

"We had three hours, between four in the afternoon and seven in the evening, to photograph in the ruins of the Jordanian military camp near Kalia in the Dead Sea." Amit Mechtinger (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

Cohen’s photographic style exudes cinematic inspiration and storytelling. Its expressive frames tell a story with a single still image and draw the audience in. Cohen has incorporated her style into photo shoots for several fashion brands and on the front pages of numerous Israeli and international magazines.

Cohen has selected several works from his portfolio from his time as a new student until today, where his experience is clearly demonstrated.

Photographs from the final collection of Shenkar College graduate Shir Naa, who now works in Alexander McQueen's studio in London (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

Security Guards, Museum of Islamic Art, 1984. “I was a young security guard at the Museum of Islamic Art in Jerusalem, a second-year photography student, and a freshly demobilized IDF soldier.

Visitors to the Museum of Islamic Art (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

They brought us in to reinforce the older guards who worked there, after the big robbery that took place in the museum the year before, in which the museum’s large collection of clocks was stolen, which is estimated to be tens or even hundreds of millions of shekels,” Cohen says.

Visitors to the Museum of Islamic Art (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

“As a student, the night shifts were surreal, a synergy between youth and adults that I really needed to document.”

Dorin Frankfurt, Vogue UK, 1990. “At the end of the 80s, I met the Israeli fashion icon – Dorin Frankfurt. I was enthusiastic about this meeting, because she was a well-known and respected designer, and I was a young photographer. .

She looked at my portfolio and said, ‘You have a nice portfolio. I will be featured in Vogue UK and would like you to photograph me. If all goes well, we will continue to work together. I didn’t need more than that to motivate me,” he says.

Doreen Frankfurt (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

“I think I took some really good photos of this chance, which were published in Vogue. This photo became iconic and has since accompanied her to London. It became a milestone in my professional life and I introduced the Tel Aviv fashion photography scene in those years and it was an amazing experience to work with her.

The Last Seven Desserts of Seduction, 2003. “I was invited to take pictures for chef Meir Adoni’s book ‘The Last Seven Desserts of Seduction’. We had a set in an old Romanian castle and I came with stacks of film to be ready for anything,” says Cohen.

Photoshoot for 'The Last Seven Seduction Desserts' (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

“I started taking digital photos around this time, so during the session I was spontaneous and changed my film camera to a digital camera. It was the first photo shoot I ever had. done with just my digital camera. It’s ironic because I ended up going back to filming.”

Photo shoot for ‘At’ magazine, 2008. “We did a vintage photo shoot in an old engine factory near Jaffa. We turned off all the lights and used specialist lighting which I brought along and love use. I used mirrors to direct the light. We were inspired by the women of post-World War II Europe.”

vintage photo session (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

Photo shoot for a fashion magazine, 2013. “I was contacted with the idea of ​​doing a photo shoot in tribute to the former first lady of the United States, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. I researched her to find out the time she lived in,” says Cohen.

Tribute to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

“After casting the models and choosing our location in a hotel in Herzliya, the model who was to play the role of Kennedy Onassis canceled. We had to direct another model very quickly, but I don’t regret it. I like the classic look. and the layers of this image.”

Fashion campaign for Tal Beck, 2014. “This photo was taken in Paris at the last minute before the pouring rain fell. It was winter, with very low temperatures, and all I had left was just one movie. The location was beautiful, which I think is what made this shot extra special.”

Winter in Paris (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

Photoshoot for hairstylist Yoel Bramy, 2014. “I worked with Israeli model Noam Frost often at the time, and we had a photoshoot with her. It’s a simple shoot, but then it was appreciated by L’Oréal Paris and joined the Frost portfolio.

Noam Frost (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

Paris, 2015. “I arrived in Paris for a photo shoot, and suddenly I saw this man standing on the roof near Place de la Madeleine holding a croissant and a coffee. It was a surreal moment. This photograph will be subsequently featured in several photographic exhibitions.”

Paris in 2015 (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

Israeli model Litay Marcus, 2015. Cohen discovered model Marcus during a photo shoot for fashion designer Tal Beck in 2014. “I wanted to photograph Litay like a fish in an aquarium,” says Cohen. “We shot in the backyard of my apartment in Tel Aviv only in monochrome. It’s always a pleasure to work with Litay.”

Litay Marcus (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

Castro, 2015. “We filmed and took photos of Israeli model Alexa Dol inside a dilapidated building in Tel Aviv. During filming, a stray cat bothered her, and she went to look for him, and I took the opportunity to take a photo. There is something surprising in this photo, an element of a frozen moment. The photograph was presented in my exhibition a year later.

Alexa Dol (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

Photo shoots for the Petina exhibition, 2016. “I organized my own exhibition and wanted to photograph something inspired by the work of the famous photographer Brassai. I chose unique models for photo shoots that took place at several places,” he said.

Photo session for the Petina exhibition (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

“I had models who weren’t considered conventionally beautiful. At one point I wanted to photograph the blond model for an official campaign, but no client agreed to work with her because of her appearance. non-commercial.”

Photo shoot for Haaretz newspaper, 2018. “I shot photos for a production inspired by Debbie Harry, the lead singer of Blondie. It was a challenge because of the location of a small restaurant in Tel Aviv which was really cramped and couldn’t move around freely. I used the natural light of the location and really like the cinematic style of the shot.

A tribute to Debbie Harry (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

Campaign for Erroca, 2018. “The shoot with Neta Alchimister was one of a kind. I didn’t know her very well and I was amazed by her professionalism and creativity. During the campaign, Neta wanted to do something to put on her social networks, and we did this shoot for this purpose. She is very aware of digital marketing, it was a pleasure to work with her.”

Neta Alchemist (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

Photoshoot in a fashion magazine, 2018. “I photographed a tribute to Israeli models Yael Reich and Miki Mammon, with whom I have worked before and who I really appreciate. The production features clothes from Israeli designers and we We placed the location on a beach in Tel Baruch. I chose this setting for the personal and intimate moment it conveys.”

Yael Reich and Miki Mammon (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

Photo shoot for Shir Naeh, a graduate of Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art now working in London, 2019.

Drawings by Shir Naeh (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

“We got in touch when she asked me to take photos of her final project for her portfolio, which she used to apply for a master’s degree in fashion at Saint Martin’s University,” Cohen said. “The photo shoot with her was amazing. She is very knowledgable and talented and has patience during the whole process. The photos were later published in international magazines.”

Cover of a magazine article, 2021. “A photo shoot I had in an abandoned apartment in a rural part of northern France. The location was amazing, and we only took care of the lighting .”

Photo session in an abandoned house (Photo: Gilad Cohen)

Portfolio work, 2021. “A photo shoot I did alone, featuring a young model.”