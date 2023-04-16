



UM Men wraps up West Coast weekend

Sites: Azusa, Calif. (Cougar Athletic Stadium); Long Beach, CA (Jack Rose trail); Torrance, CA (Hilmer Lodge Stadium)

Events: Bryan Clay Invitational (Day 3 of 3); Mt. SAC Relay (Day 2 of 2); Invitation to the beach (day 2 of 2)

Unified Messaging results: No team score

Next UM event: Saturday, April 22 – host, Len Paddock Invitational (UM Track and Field Stadium), 11 a.m. The University of Michigan men’s track and field team competed in three meets on the west coast of California on Saturday April 15, competing in the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut and the Beach Invitational in Long Beach. Brian Clay invitation Michigan only competed in track events on the final day at Azusa, starting with Laurent Giliam And Jack Juds at 200 meters. Gilliam had the best result, taking 16th place with a time of 22.00. Juds had a new career best with a time of 22.50, finishing 86th. Later in the day, the Michigan distance team stole the show, setting several career bests and approaching the Michigan record at 1,500 meters. Nick Foster , Arjun Jha , Riley Flemington And Thomas Shigalis competed in the elite 1,500 meter race, with Foster, Jha and Flemington all setting career records. Foster’s time of 3:38.78 ranked fourth in Michigan program history and earned him a 14th-place finish. Jha ranked highest in Michigan program history, clocking 3:41.10 to earn 37th place. He was followed by Flemington at 81st (3:44.99) and Shilgalis at 114th (3:46.87). The final event of the day for the Wolverines was the 1,500 Open A, with Anthony Hancock , Ian Hill And Michael Hancock in competition. Anthony Hancock finished 11th with a career best time of 3:46.86. Hill also set a career best with a time of 3:50.33 for 76th. With a difference of a millisecond, Michael Hancock took 77th place, also running 3:50.33. Mt. Relay SAC On the trail at the Mt. SAC belays, Doubtful brings competed in the elite 400-metre race, running a top-10 program of 46.20. He finished in 11th place in a competitive field of sprinters. After throwing a career-best hammer throw Friday, April 14 at the Beach Invitational, Eli Winter followed up his performance with another impressive throw of 65.97 meters (216 feet, 5 inches) on Saturday April 15. He finished sixth in the hammer throw competition at Mt. SAC, less than three inches behind his nearest competitor. Invitation to the beach Aiden Felty And Zane Forist represented the Wolverines in Long Beach on Saturday, April 15, competing in the shot put and discus respectively. Felty finished 34th in the shot put, with a lift of 15.77 meters (51 ft, 9 in). Forist had an impressive performance on the discus, throwing a top-10 program mark of 55.41 meters (179 feet, 11 inches). It was a new career high for the rookie, who finished the event in eighth place. After a busy week in California, the Wolverines will stay in Ann Arbor next weekend for the Len Paddock Invitational at home. The meeting will take place at the UM athletics stadium on Saturday April 22 at 11 a.m.

