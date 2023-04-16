Student designer and business fashion create space for fashion on campus – The Daily Utah Chronicle

Student model walking the runway wearing Balmont Ave apparel during the FIB x Balmont Ave “Late Registration” Fashion Show in front of the J. Willard Marriott Library in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Photo by Marco Lozzi | The Daily Chronicle of Utah)

designer student Balmont Avenueand the University of Utah business fashion student organization had its first collaborative fashion show Thursday, titled “Late Check-in”.

Other creators like sore thumb streetwear, Curse of the Earth DiscoAnd MurMade Swimwear sent spring styles down the runway at the Us Library Plaza. Student vendors were also scattered around the square selling fashion items and accessories.

The owner and designer of Balmont Ave, Laurbong Gai, or LB as his peers call him, is a third-year student at U studying strategic communications. Gai is the son of political refugees from South Sudan who moved to Salt Lake City where they lived in Section 8 housing on Belmont Avenue in Salt Lake City.

That’s where I watched them strive for the American Dream, he said. [Balmont Ave.] is their tribute, and my story through the clothes. Balmont Ave. defines itself as elegant and evolving streetwear. Gai started reselling Supreme and Bape streetwear before deciding to start his own brand in the summer of 2021. One of his business professors and current director of operations at the Lassonde Institute of Entrepreneurs, Kathy G. Hajeb, encouraged him and helped him get its current space in Lasonde.

Balmont Aves’ spring collection is about being a first-generation college student, having the pressure to succeed and not being a failure, Gai said. Of having to hold your parents up and not knowing how to navigate the college scene.

“Late Registration,” the show’s name put on last Thursday and a reference to rapper Ye (formerly Kanye) Wests’ second album, has many inspirations. Gai said he wanted to capture the essence of Howard University’s homecoming and famous Court Festival Concert at the late entry fashion show. Yard Fest is an event hosted by the University of Washington DC that celebrates students and alumni with live music, student vendors, and local food.

Balmont Ave reached out to Fashion In Business to help set up “late registration.”

Justine Nguyen, Managing Director of FIB, said, “We love doing all the fashion events, especially since the U doesn’t have a fashion degree or a fashion program.

Gai tried to study business and psychology at the U before settling into strategic communications. Corporate marketing is more analytical, from a communications perspective, marketing is more front marketing, he said.

Gai described his business attempt, saying: It was boring, I was learning everything I had already put into practice with Balmont Ave. He added that the FIB has been a great asset in handling the logistics of student fashion shows and advocating for student fashion interests.

Make room fashionable at the U

FIB and its six-person board of directors aim to create a space for students interested in fashion to come together, regardless of major. FIB is open to all students, not just business students. FIB hosts events ranging from viewing parties, sustainability events, and entrepreneurial and creative development opportunities.

Nguyen said many members are interested in starting a fashion business, but having graduated from business school, the opportunities are limited. Since there is no College of Fashion at U, many students do not have direct access to an internship or job in fashion. FIB strives to create professional skills and opportunities through business for all students interested in fashion.

Nguyen praised community colleges in Salt Lake fashion diploma program as more fleshed out, and that FIB often receives requests from fashion students at SLCC to participate in their fashion shows.

Erin Martin, a third-year strategic communications student at U, transferred from SLCC’s fashion merchandising program. [The U doesn’t] I have majors related to fashion, I had more exposure to SLCC in fashion and that’s how I got my first internship, she said.

I changed majors just so I could get a four-year degree, she said. Strategic communications was never the plan, but I make it work.

Nguyen said, “The purpose of fashion shows is to show U how important the fashion community is.” She added that FIB’s more immediate goal is to create a sustainable fashion certificate which could be an opportunity to bring both business and sustainability schools into the U for a fashion-specific qualification. for students.

“I know there’s a lot more bureaucracy when it comes to setting up an entire school, but I think a certificate would be a good start at least,” Nguyen said.

Martin believes that building a fashion community and making it more accessible starts with events like fashion shows and maintaining vendors like off the rack and their on-campus events.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a push in the fashion industry of people shopping online and recycling clothes, but the growing awareness of the dangers of fast fashion have changed the mindsets of designers and consumers about where they get their clothes.

Sustainable fashion is something our club is really passionate about, said Nguyen. Ensuring that our members are conscious consumers and aware of the fashion cycle and how it produces so much waste.

We don’t need to keep buying new clothes, Martin said. Were able to recycle it and reinvent it. We eliminate waste and it pays to take something you have and fix it. »

