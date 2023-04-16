The power of gray hair | Company





Gray hair is back. In a not-so-surprising turn of events, brands and designers are once again embracing aging. Veterans reappear this season: Diane Keaton, 76, shows off a blue leather coat in the J.Crews Heritage Made Modern campaign; Kim Gordon, 69, poses with daughter Coco for Marc Jacobs; Isabelle Huppert, also 69, models for Balenciaga; and Jeff Goldblum, 70, revalidates his title as the coolest man alive as the face of Prada’s fall-winter menswear line. Just before the pandemic, Variety published the results of a survey, carried out by the talent agency Spotted, on the attractiveness of the various players in brand partnerships. The average age of the top-rated actors was over 40, while most of the lowest-rated actors were in their twenties. Just like a fine wine, the relationship between attractiveness and consumer confidence improves with age. Spotted co-founder and CEO Janet Comenos explained, “If you’ve only been famous for a few years and you’ve only acted in a few movies, the types of consumers you’ve been exposed to are smaller than if you’ve been in 50 movies and people got to know you. time. Dwayne The Rock Johnson, 50, topped the list, after his collaboration with sports brand Under Armor sold out in just half an hour. Since writer Joan Didion became the face of Phoebe Philos Cline at the age of 80, the fashion brand has overcome her fear of wrinkles. Hedi Slimane, who will soon succeed Philo, has already proven that age is not an issue by bringing 68-year-old Marianne Faithfull to the stage for the Saint Laurent fall-winter 2014 campaign. And at Prada, older men Famous older people have regularly rubbed shoulders with young models: Gary Oldman and Willem Dafoe, 54 and 57, respectively, made appearances in the Fall/Winter 2012 runway. But Didion’s 2015 photograph, with a silver bucket hat and sunglasses XXL, set a precedent in an industry that has relied on youthful images for at least the past two decades. Neil Young, 70, showed off his old-school rocker attitude for Supremes streetwear fans. Charlotte Rampling, also 70, gave a style lesson as part of Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe campaign. Jane Fonda, 82, has starred in commercials for Gucci’s enduring line Off the Grid. All are the result of the impact of the Didion campaign, which broke fashion’s taboo on old age, especially when it comes to women. Linda Evangelista, 57, in the Fendi Baguette campaign. Who wouldn’t want to be like Julianne Moore at 61? The good intentions are clear, but these images of older women bring new implicit pressures on female beauty, forcing middle-aged women, usually invisible at all levels, to measure up to standards just as stringent as those enforced. teenagers and 20-somethings. . For example, the return of Linda Evangelistas last summer, as a representative of the Fendis Baguette bag, caused controversy. The legendary Canadian model, 55, appeared with her face masked to hide evidence of the cosmetic procedure which disfigured her body and left her face swollen. It was a lost opportunity to normalize what happens to many women who go under the knife in an attempt to prolong their youth. The images are further proof that ageism is still present: the industry has opened the door to people over 60, but only if they have young skin, muscular bodies and silky white hair. It’s also a pressing issue for the wider fashion industry. The platform drapers presented a report last July in which it concluded, according to the testimony of various anonymous sources, that 60% of employees in the sector between the ages of 50 and 65 suffer from discrimination based on age. Most are forced into early retirement, especially designers, stylists and those working in customer service. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get more English news coverage from EL PAS USA Edition

