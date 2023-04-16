Fashion
New book charts icon journey into apparel, clubs, couture
Elizabeth Taylor: the grit and glamor of an icon
By Kate Andersen Brower
around 2022, Harper
$33/513 pages
In the mid-1980s, actor Roddy McDowell hosted a dinner party in honor of Bette Davis’ birthday. Davis, a queer icon, thought it was vulgar when Elizabeth Taylor and actress Pia Zadora tried on diamond rings on each other. Oh forget it, Bette, Taylor, an actress, philanthropist and queer icon, told Davis.
One Friday in 1998, Taylor learned that a friend of his assistant had died, alone, with no money for his funeral, of AIDS. Taylor wanted his business manager to organize the funeral of the deceased man. She was outraged when she learned that it couldn’t be done as soon as possible. Damn, we won’t wait until Monday, said Taylor, we’ll do it right now.
These are two of the entertaining, moving and revealing stories told about Taylor in Elizabeth Taylor: the grit and glamor of an icon by Kate Andersen Brower.
Many biographies written about celebrities have the shelf life of a liter of milk. Fortunately, that’s not the case with Taylor’s Bio Browers.
Taylor, who lived from 1932 to 2011, was, for most of his life, not just a celebrity but a household name, a worldwide subject of admiration, titillation and gossip.
But Taylor was more than catnip for the paparazzi. She was a feminist, often underrated actress, businesswoman, wife of senators, drug addict, mother, animal lover, gun control supporter, opponent of anti-Semitism, a philanthropist and a heroine of queer history.
Yet despite the hype, glamor and all that has been written about Taylor, many are unaware of the many facets of her life.
In Elizabeth Taylor, CNN contributor Brower, who wrote The Residence, First Women and Team of Five, First in Line, gives us an informative and vivid biography of Taylor.
This is Taylor’s first authorized biography. Usually it’s the kiss of death for a biography. Few people want their family members to be revealed as three-dimensional people with not only talent, but also flaws.
Fortunately, Taylor’s Browers bio escapes the trap of hagiography. Brower began writing the biography after speaking with former Senator John Warner, who was married to Taylor from 1976 to 1982. (Warner died in 2021.)
Warner was one of Taylor’s seven husbands. He and Taylor remained friends after their divorce. Warner connected Brower with the Taylors family who wanted Taylor’s story told. Brower had access to a wealth of new sources: Taylor’s archives, 7,358 letters, diary entries, articles and personal notes, and 10,271 photographs. Brower relied on unpublished interviews with Taylor and interviewed Taylor’s family and friends at length.
During her 79 years, Taylor has done and experienced so much that telling her life story is like trying to put the Atlantic Ocean in a bottle of water. Still, Brower brings Taylor to life as an earthly, glamorous hero with flaws and struggles.
Taylor, who starred with Burton in Shakespeares Taming of the Shrew, was as proficient at swearing as the bard was at writing sonnets. I love four-letter words, Taylor says, they’re so terribly descriptive.
She was known for looking after friends and strangers. During 9/11, Taylor was in New York. She paid a toothless woman, who was looking for a job, to have teeth, and comforted the firefighters. A firefighter wondered if Taylor was really at his station. You bet your ass, I am, Taylor said.
Taylor loved his children. Yet her children were often (due to her work) left with nannies or enrolled in boarding schools.
Due in part to lifelong back pain from an injury she suffered while filming National Velvet as a child, Taylor battled a lifelong addiction to pills.
In Elizabeth Taylor, Brower illuminates Taylor’s decades of support and friendship with the queer community. Early in her career, she formed close friendships with queer actors Rock Hudson, Montgomery Clift and James Dean. Without gay people, there would be no culture, Taylor said.
Decades later, it’s easy to forget just how awful things were during the AIDS crisis of the 1980s and 1990s. AIDS. At a time when people wouldn’t use a phone touched by someone with AIDS, Brower reports, Taylor hugged AIDS patients in hospices. She jumped into bed to hold her friend Rock Hudson as he died of AIDS when no one wanted to come near him, writes Brower.
I’m resilient as all hell, Taylor said.
There couldn’t be a better time for Elizabeth Taylor than today. In our time, when many would like to erase LGBTQ people, Taylor’s legacy is more important than ever.
The Blade may earn commissions on qualifying purchases made through this publication.
