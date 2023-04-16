8 Vols earns 20th win with 4-0 sweep of Arkansas





Fayetteville, Ark. The eighth-ranked Tennessee men’s tennis team extended their winning streak to eight games with a 4-0 road win over Arkansas on Sunday to close out the regular season. The eighth-ranked Tennessee men’s tennis team extended their winning streak to eight games with a 4-0 road win over Arkansas on Sunday to close out the regular season. The fourth decisive point came from the country’s second Johannus Monday . His 6-3, 6-4 victory over Stefanos Savva put the finishing touches to an excellent regular season for the junior. Monday closes the regular season at 14-2 (9-1 SEC) at the No. 1 position in singles this year. Tennessee (20-6, 10-2 SEC) earned the doubles point for the 23rd time this season, with wins on courts one and two. The duo of Pat Harper And Johannus Monday defeated Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel of Arkansas, ranked 67, 6-1, at the top of the doubles roster. Harper and Monday improved to 14-3 as a couple this season with the win. The 42nd Flight Duo Emile Hudd And Shunsuke Mitsui provided the clinch in doubles on court two, beating Arkansas’ Stefanos Savva and Alan Sau Franco (12-14, 0-12 SEC) at 6-1. With the triumph, Hudd and Mitsui improved to 17-2 as a couple this season. With the match played in a clinch style, Tennessee’s trio of singles victories made it to the top three spots in the roster. Tennessee increased their lead to 2-0 with No. 27 Hudd’s right set, 6-2, 6-1 win over Manuel at the No. 2 position. The reigning SEC Double Player of the Week ends the regular season at 11-2 (8-2 SEC) when playing second place in singles this season. Shortly after the Hudd, Tennessee win Blaise Bicknell asserted himself in a 6-4, 6-1 win over Sau Franco. Bicknell has won five of his last seven singles matches. Monday served his match on court one to clinch the win for Tennessee. Singles matches on courts four, five and six remained unfinished. 20 VICTORIES MORE Tennessee’s win over Arkansas on Sunday gives UT a third straight 20-win regular season. In 2021, the Vols have recorded 21 regular season wins. This season and in 2022, the 20th victory for the team of the year came in the regular season finale. FLIGHTS NO. 2 SEED FOR THE DRY TOURNAMENT Tennessee is locked in as the No. 2 seed at the SEC Tournament, which runs April 19-23 in Auburn, Ala. The Vols begin play in the quarterfinals on Friday, facing the winner of the seventh seed Ole Miss or No. 10 seed LSU. FOLLOWING Tennessee heads to the Plains for the SEC tournament, the first action of which is on Friday. RESULTS:Tennessee 4, Arkansas 0

Double 1. #3 Pat Harper / Johannus Monday (UT) def. #67 Adrien Burdet/Melvin Manuel (ARKM) 6-1

2. #42 Emile Hudd / Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) def. Stefanos Savva/Alan Sau Franco (ARKM) 6-1

3. Jacob Sweeney/Gérard Planelles (ARKM) against. Angel Diaz / Martim Prata (UT) 4-1, unfinished Order of arrival: (1,2) Simple 1. #2 Johannus Monday (UT) def. Stefanos Savva (ARKM) 6-3, 6-4

2. #27 Emile Hudd (UT) def. Melvin Manuel (ARKM) 6-2, 6-1

3. Blaise Bicknell (UT) def. Alan Sau Franco (ARKM) 6-4, 6-1

4. Gerard Planelles (ARKM) vs. #118 Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) 6-2, 4-4, unfinished

5. Adrien Burdet (ARKM) against Angel Diaz (UT) 2-6, 6-1, 3-3, unfinished

6. Benedikt Emesz (ARKM) against. Boris Kozlov (UT) 6-3, 4-2, unfinished Order of arrival: (2,3,1)

