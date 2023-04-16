Celebrity Outfits at Coachella 2023 Showcase the Best of Festival Fashion

The pressure to choose an outfit or outfits for Coachella is high when fashion is as important as the headliners themselves. You want to be comfortable in your ensemble, but also feel cute for the IG picture, of course. No one understands the mission better than the tastemakers and celebrities who attend the three-day event.

So far, Coachella Weekend 1 celebrity outfits have highlighted the best in festival fashion. Stars like Emma Roberts rocked multiple looks throughout the weekend, from a dressy black ensemble to a fringe number, while strolling the parties. Some ditched flowy dresses, opting instead to wear denim shorts or baggy jeans with a white tank top Hailey Bieber went that route.

Although everyone approached their outfits differently for the multi-day festival, there were several common themes found throughout the looks at Coachella. For one, cowboy-inspired boots have appeared in many ensembles. Roberts wore a brown pair with her aforementioned fringed mini dress, while model Kelsey Merritt wore it with tiny shorts and a light shirt. See-through garments also had their heyday as see-through design manifested through crystal-embellished tops and sequined two-piece sets. But, don’t let us spoil all the outfit details for you here, scroll down to see the best Coachella fashion looks for yourself. Then stay tuned as this post will be updated with even more notable sets from Weekend 2, which runs from April 21 to April 23.

Camila Morrone

Shutterstock/TZR

The model and actor opted for a denim-on-denim look, which is a surefire outfit for any festival.

Michaela Ja Rodriguez

Shutterstock/TZR

Rodriguez also got the denim memo, except the actor went with a corset and jean combo. For added impact, she accessorized with a denim bag.

Rachel Zoe

Shutterstock/TZR

Zoe opted for a fun fringed dress by Taller Marmo, which she styled with a statement necklace and platform heels.

Help Mbedu

Shutterstock/TZR

The actor stayed comfy in a casual set of sneakers.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Shutterstock/TZR

Ambrosio tapped into the sheer trend with her cropped crop top, which was styled with a colorful tie-dye jacket and purple pants.

Maya Lopez

Shutterstock/TZR

Lopez’s mini dress stood out in the crowd thanks to its eye-catching print and bright colors.

Claudia Lee

Shutterstock/TZR

Lees effortless crochet top and skirt outfit is a look you can easily recreate for the summer.

Emma Roberts

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE

The actor was spotted at several events throughout the Coachella 1 weekend. For the Revolve festival, she wore an AFRM top and skirt with yellow platform sandals by Aldo.

Lori Harvey

Steven Simione/Getty Images

Harvey kept cool in the desert heat in a cut-out white dress by Aya Muse, accessorized with a belly chain and chunky sneakers.

Suki Water House

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE

The Daisy Jones and the Six The actress kept her festival outfit on the casual side with a Solid & Striped button down shirt, blue jeans and a denim bralette top.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber opted for a low-key look at Coachella, wearing a simple white tank top with baggy jeans and a ton of gold jewelry.

Kelsey Merrit

The model and fashion designer stayed cool in denim shorts and a lightweight shirt. A pair of western-inspired suede boots tied it all together.

Shanina Shaik

Like Merritt, Shaik also opted for western-inspired footwear at Coachella. However, she styled her black shoes with a strapless, ruffled mini dress.

Zoey Deutch, Irina Shayk and Emma Roberts

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The trio partied together at an exclusive H&M brunch and pool party. All three wore looks from the retailer.

Catherine Newton

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Newton was one of many celebrity guests at the H&M event. She wore a shirt and pants embellished with the H&Ms Innovation Re-Enchantment Design Story collection.

Aimee Song

See-through outfits were everywhere at Coachella and Song leaned into the trend with her crystal top.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Ambrosios puff sleeve top, belt and suede pants gave off a 70s music festival vibe.

Chriselle Lim

Crop tops and tiny shorts were a popular outfit combination for festival goers, as seen on Lim.