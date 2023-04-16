I found the perfect wedding dress but it went viral for all the wrong reasons I can’t believe how cruel people are





A BRIDE has revealed how her dream wedding dress went viral for all the wrong reasons. Caitlin Bellamy had been thrilled in her stunning off-white beaded dress when she tied the knot with her hubby last year. 2 Caitlin Bellamy was horrified when her wedding dress appeared on a shameful Facebook group Credit: tiktok/@caitlinbellamy60 2 Caitlin’s dress had been compared to a ball gown by cruel trolls Credit: tiktok/@caitlinbellamy60 However, when she proudly shared photos of her big day online, she didn’t expect the reaction her dress received, as she explained in a recent tiktok videos. Shortly after saying yes, Caitlin woke up one morning to find her wedding dress had been shared on a wedding-shaming Facebook page. Wedding shame pages typically see members sharing photos of engagement ceremonies, dresses and rings they don’t like with other members weighing in on their own observations. The member who posted a photo of Caitlin’s wedding dress wrote, Holy lawd. I thought it was a repurposed prom dress, but she said it was from a wedding dress rental company. The caption was also accompanied by the bin emoji. After discovering the post, Caitlin took to TikTok where she wrote, I woke up this morning to find someone posted my wedding dress in a shameful group, thankfully the comments were super sweet because I would have sobbed. Caitlin went on to explain that she never met the woman who shared her photos and managed to get her post removed from the dress shaming group. Viewers of the TikTok video were quick to rush in with their own comments, quick to reassure Caitlin that there was nothing wrong with her dress. I like your dress! People have no taste, they all want to look alike. It fits you well! wrote one. Another agreed, adding: Why are people so cruel. The dress is beautiful and looks great on you. Meanwhile, a third wrote, I’m in this band and I’ve gone so crazy because this dress is GORGEOUS!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/7885477/wedding-dress-cruelly-shamed-trolls-viral/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related