Fashion
Kolpien and David Power RV Taylor to series sweep RV IWU
VSN (admin) Published Sunday, April 16, 2023 – 13:30
MARION, Ind. — Baseball team RV Taylor (31-11, 24-4) completed its first regular-season sweep of RV Indiana Wesleyan (26-15-1, 21-7 CL) since 2016 on Saturday, extending its lead along the way to three games atop the Crossroads League standings.
A significant amount of offense was needed to complete the sweep as the Trojans increased their winning streak against Indiana Wesleyan to six straight games dating back to the 2022 season. Game 1 came in extra innings while as the rival offenses clashed, with the Trojans winning by a final score of 12-11 in 10 innings.
TU then won Game 2 by a score of 9-5, outscoring the Wildcats 5-1 in the final three frames.
second year duet, Caleb Kolpin And Mason Davidfeasted on Wildcat’s pitching all day Saturday, the two combining for 13 hits while David alone posted a total of seven RBIs between the two games.
Kolpien posted his second four-hit performance in as many days in Game 1, followed by an equally impressive 3-3 performance in Game 2. David, meanwhile, went 3-5 with a pair of doubles in Game 1, only to go 3-4 with two homers in the nightcap. The two also combined for nine runs scored, as Kolpien and David were nearly unstoppable throughout the day.
Game 1 was a particularly dramatic event, featuring six different lead changes that sent the match into extra innings. Each team posted a run on the board in the second inning, after which Taylor posted a third-place finish in the top of the fifth on a two-hit hit.
Brayden Manning And camden fuck were the two Trojans to get the job done, as the pair hit back-to-back doubles on every run plate, before Kolpien earned his first RBI of the day with his own single.
IWU responded with four runs in the sixth, however, to regain a 5-4 lead that quickly expanded to a three-run lead going into the eighth.
Taylor, however, fought back with four runs in the top of the eighth, backed up by five straight Trojans to reach base to start the inning. Kolpien kicked off the action with another single, before TJ Bass market, Quai Vander Molen celibate, and David and Sam Grave hit back-to-back doubles to create an 8-7 TU lead.
The lead was short-lived, however, with the Wildcats scoring four more runs in the bottom half of the eighth, which sent the Trojans home in three runs with just three outs to play.
David took center stage on a ninth-inning rally, tackling two Trojans with his second brace of the game. Even though it was Ben Kalbaugh who played the hero with a gigantic two out, double RBI to get David to score and tie the game at 11.
With the game itself, typical game four starter, Gabel Pentecost, received the rock in hopes of calming the Wildcats’ electric offense and forcing extra innings. The freshman right-hander did just that, allowing an opening single before striking out the next three IWU batters.
Taylor eventually capitalized on a sloppy defense early in the 10th inning, with Knepp reaching base via a Wildcat error before scoring the eventual winning run on wild pitch. Between the two defensive errors, however, Kolpien worked his art at the plate again with a brace that moved Knepp from first to third.
Pentecost (5-4) then navigated two more singles in the bottom half of the 10th, keeping the Wildcats off the board to secure a spectacular 12-11 victory.
freshman friend, gongwer pledgethen earned his first collegiate stoppage in Game 2 by completing significant two-and-a-third innings to wrap up TU’s four-game sweep against IWU.
Before Gongwer entered the game, the Trojans did their flat thing again, scoring seven runs between the third and fifth innings. First-year shortstop, Ben Kennedystarted the action with his third collegiate home run in the third.
David then kicked the longball streak himself, clearing the outfield fence in back-to-back innings in the fourth and fifth, the latter of which gave the Trojans a 7-4 lead.
IWU cut the lead to two late in the fifth, however, threatening to close the gap before Gongwer finally closed the door.
Although it proved useless, David managed to work two insurance runs for the TU cause in the top of the seventh, hitting a two-out, two-run single to extend Taylor’s lead to four.
The score remained 9-5 as the Wildcats enjoyed their final in the form of a strikeout, calming the home crowd as Taylor completed his first four-game sweep against IWU in seven years.
Kolpien finished the four-game series with a remarkable 13 hits, bringing his NAIA-leading total to 76 for the season. David, meanwhile, closed the series with eight hits and 10 runs scored.
RV Taylor (31-11, CL 24-4) will look to build on their momentum by hosting Marian (14-22, CL 8-16) for their final home series of the 2023 regular season. four games are scheduled to begin Friday, April 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Upland.
Indiana Wesleyan University Taylor University Baseball Crossroads League Game Results
|
Sources
2/ http://www.victorysportsnetwork.com/Clip/news/kolpien-and-david-power-rv-taylor-to-series-sweep-of-rv-iwu.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The cross-border FTI team completes the sale of fashion brands
- Love is Blind (and Overdue) as Netflix’s First Live Reunion Show Delayed
- US executive compensation withstood the stock market drop in 2022
- Moving the world forward with innovation, imagination and connectivity
- (Part 5) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye
- Dua Lipa wore a practical denim dress with a slit
- Water polo ends regular season with narrow loss to brown
- Fashion show features 94 student-designed collections – Iowa State Daily
- Google panicked after Samsung considered making Bing the default Galaxy search engine: NYT
- There are ways to reduce the effects of hay fever
- Emmanuel Macron’s fatal attraction for Xi Jinping