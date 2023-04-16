VSN (admin) Published Sunday, April 16, 2023 – 13:30





MARION, Ind. — Baseball team RV Taylor (31-11, 24-4) completed its first regular-season sweep of RV Indiana Wesleyan (26-15-1, 21-7 CL) since 2016 on Saturday, extending its lead along the way to three games atop the Crossroads League standings.

A significant amount of offense was needed to complete the sweep as the Trojans increased their winning streak against Indiana Wesleyan to six straight games dating back to the 2022 season. Game 1 came in extra innings while as the rival offenses clashed, with the Trojans winning by a final score of 12-11 in 10 innings.

TU then won Game 2 by a score of 9-5, outscoring the Wildcats 5-1 in the final three frames.

second year duet, Caleb Kolpin And Mason Davidfeasted on Wildcat’s pitching all day Saturday, the two combining for 13 hits while David alone posted a total of seven RBIs between the two games.

Kolpien posted his second four-hit performance in as many days in Game 1, followed by an equally impressive 3-3 performance in Game 2. David, meanwhile, went 3-5 with a pair of doubles in Game 1, only to go 3-4 with two homers in the nightcap. The two also combined for nine runs scored, as Kolpien and David were nearly unstoppable throughout the day.

Game 1 was a particularly dramatic event, featuring six different lead changes that sent the match into extra innings. Each team posted a run on the board in the second inning, after which Taylor posted a third-place finish in the top of the fifth on a two-hit hit.

Brayden Manning And camden fuck were the two Trojans to get the job done, as the pair hit back-to-back doubles on every run plate, before Kolpien earned his first RBI of the day with his own single.

IWU responded with four runs in the sixth, however, to regain a 5-4 lead that quickly expanded to a three-run lead going into the eighth.

Taylor, however, fought back with four runs in the top of the eighth, backed up by five straight Trojans to reach base to start the inning. Kolpien kicked off the action with another single, before TJ Bass market, Quai Vander Molen celibate, and David and Sam Grave hit back-to-back doubles to create an 8-7 TU lead.

The lead was short-lived, however, with the Wildcats scoring four more runs in the bottom half of the eighth, which sent the Trojans home in three runs with just three outs to play.

David took center stage on a ninth-inning rally, tackling two Trojans with his second brace of the game. Even though it was Ben Kalbaugh who played the hero with a gigantic two out, double RBI to get David to score and tie the game at 11.

With the game itself, typical game four starter, Gabel Pentecost, received the rock in hopes of calming the Wildcats’ electric offense and forcing extra innings. The freshman right-hander did just that, allowing an opening single before striking out the next three IWU batters.

Taylor eventually capitalized on a sloppy defense early in the 10th inning, with Knepp reaching base via a Wildcat error before scoring the eventual winning run on wild pitch. Between the two defensive errors, however, Kolpien worked his art at the plate again with a brace that moved Knepp from first to third.

Pentecost (5-4) then navigated two more singles in the bottom half of the 10th, keeping the Wildcats off the board to secure a spectacular 12-11 victory.

freshman friend, gongwer pledgethen earned his first collegiate stoppage in Game 2 by completing significant two-and-a-third innings to wrap up TU’s four-game sweep against IWU.

Before Gongwer entered the game, the Trojans did their flat thing again, scoring seven runs between the third and fifth innings. First-year shortstop, Ben Kennedystarted the action with his third collegiate home run in the third.

David then kicked the longball streak himself, clearing the outfield fence in back-to-back innings in the fourth and fifth, the latter of which gave the Trojans a 7-4 lead.

IWU cut the lead to two late in the fifth, however, threatening to close the gap before Gongwer finally closed the door.

Although it proved useless, David managed to work two insurance runs for the TU cause in the top of the seventh, hitting a two-out, two-run single to extend Taylor’s lead to four.

The score remained 9-5 as the Wildcats enjoyed their final in the form of a strikeout, calming the home crowd as Taylor completed his first four-game sweep against IWU in seven years.

Kolpien finished the four-game series with a remarkable 13 hits, bringing his NAIA-leading total to 76 for the season. David, meanwhile, closed the series with eight hits and 10 runs scored.

RV Taylor (31-11, CL 24-4) will look to build on their momentum by hosting Marian (14-22, CL 8-16) for their final home series of the 2023 regular season. four games are scheduled to begin Friday, April 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Upland.

Indiana Wesleyan University Taylor University Baseball Crossroads League Game Results