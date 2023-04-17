Fashion
This ‘super flattering’ dress is perfect for wedding guests, bridesmaids and summer parties and it’s only $40
It comes in so many colors
Wedding season is here and it’s time to celebrate. But what to wear?
Finding the right outfit as a guest can be tricky. Consider the formal (or informal) nature of the affair, consider the location (a church ceremony is very different from a beach wedding), and attempt to accurately forecast the weather weeks (or months) before the occasion. Plus, there’s the matter of feeling confident and comfortable while staying within budget.
This just came out dress from amazon is a total unicorn. The midi length and square neckline give it enough coverage to suit formal weddings when worn with heels and a lightweight or oversized blazer. But the summery style wouldn’t look out of place in more casual affairs, and it would even make a great dress for bridesmaids, especially because it comes in 20 colors.
Buy it! Anrabess Square Neck Ruffle Midi Dress in Black$39.99; amazon.com
The straps of the dress tie at the shoulder, allowing you to adjust the length to get the right fit. It also has a removable belt that you can use to cinch in your waist or skip for a more streamlined look. A side slit and a ruffle at the hem give the dress movement that will light up the dance floor. It comes in sizes small to extra large and is machine washable, making it easy to clean.
The new style is the number one output in its classand it’s already garnering tons of positive reviews. A customer said that the dress has “great material” and is “very comfortable”, adding that it is “very flattering for any body type”. Another customer said it was “better than expected”, noting that they were “pleasantly surprised by the dress” which is “super flattering and true to size”. A third critic called it “adorable” and wrote, “It’s 10,000% perfect.”
We feel confident this new midi dress is one you’ll reach for time and time again, whether you’re attending weddings, formal events, or other summertime celebrations. Keep scrolling to shop the dress in more colors.
Buy it! Anrabess Square Neck Ruffle Midi Dress in Cyan$39.99; amazon.com
Buy it! Anrabess Square Neck Ruffle Midi Dress in Light Blue$39.99; amazon.com
Buy it! Anrabess Square Neck Ruffle Midi Dress in Purple$39.99; amazon.com
