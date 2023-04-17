‘Shrinking Cast On Harrison Ford Song, Fashion Choices, Season 2: Contenders TV – Deadline

Apple TV+’s Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and Christa Miller Contraction discussed Harrison Ford’s contributions on and off camera, during the Contenders TV panel with co-creator Brett Goldstein.

Williams performed Sugar Ray’s “Every Morning” with Ford onscreen and said the veteran actor said he had the final, and only, say on the song they sang together.

“I sent 10 songs and most of them were like ‘no,'” Williams said. “It was mostly no, and it was probably the one Harrison could handle. He’s the one he came back with. I can’t listen to this song anymore without thinking of him.

Ford plays a veteran therapist and mentor to the character of Segel, a grieving widowed therapist whose style with clients changes after his loss. Segel said Ford copied her casual wardrobe. Segel wore a jumpsuit to put on because he would be changing into his wardrobe anyway.

RELATED: The Contenders TV – Full Deadline Coverage

“He was looking at the suit,” Segel said. “I said, ‘Are you checking my flight suit, Harrison?’ to try to be sassy with him. He said [does Harrison Ford impression], ‘I’m sure, kid.’ The next day he showed up in a matching jumpsuit. He did hot pink.

Miller, also the show’s music supervisor, shared that Ford likes to drive golf carts on set recklessly. Remember, Ford survived a plane crash and emergency landings as a small plane pilot.

“I was so scared I was just going to fly out of that golf cart by the time I got to set,” Miller said. “He teases us too. He pranks and teases us, so we have to give him shit too.

RELATED: Deadline Studio At Contenders Television 2023 – Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Dominique Fishback, Riley Keough, Natasha Lyonne & More

Williams said Ford also gave him advice on driving a car.

“It’s Han f*cking Solo,” Williams said. “He knows how to drive something. If you have to listen to someone, it’s him.

Apple TV+ has renewed Contraction for a second season. Segel, who also co-created the series with Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, said the writers are already hard at work.

“In Season 1, heartbreak was kind of the theme,” Segel said. “In the writers room, the goal is to choose another theme that carries us through the season. It’s like grounded and built on a journey of hope and well-being, but what’s next? step after the immediate grief? What is the next step in healing?”

Goldstein said Segel was shy. They don’t want to reveal Season 2, but Goldstein is thrilled to have the cast execute those scripts.

“I can’t wait for them to say that now,” Goldstein said. “I think it’s easier to imagine, and it’s a bit more exciting. You have your action figures now, and you’re like, ‘What can we make them do?’ »

RELATED: Contenders Television Continues Sunday: 20 Panels Featuring the Hottest Shows of Awards Season

Before the panel ended, Miller gave fans of Lawrence’s comedy Scrubswhich she also starred on, hopes for some sort of revival.

“Our cast is still very close to Scrubs, ” she says. “We just saw them all on Sunday. There’s never a time when we don’t torture Bill into making a Scrubs movie. He’s like, ‘This is so boring, I guess I’ll have to do this.’ So let’s get to it. »

RELATED: ‘Scrubs’: Creator Bill Lawrence Says ‘We’re Gonna Do’ Revival; Donald Faison says a movie would work better

All episodes of the first season of Contraction are now on Apple TV+.

Check back Tuesday for the panel video.

Deadline Contenders Television is sponsored by Apple TV+, Coverfly, Eyepetizer, Final Draft, Los Siete Misterios, Michter’s and Village Roadshow Entertainment. Partners include: Four Seasons Resort Maui, The American Pavilion, Julia Wong Designs and Pampring.