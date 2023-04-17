ECU #9 completes Cincinnati scan in Run Rule mode





Next game: in Charlotte 04/19/2023 | 6:00 p.m. 94.3 The Game Apr 19 (Wednesday) / 6:00 PM To Charlotte GREENVILLE, North Carolina The East Carolina No. 9 put the finishing touches on his second consecutive sweep of the American Athletic Conference on Sunday afternoon, beating Cincinnati 13-3 in seven innings from Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates (28-8, 7-2 AAC) earned their eighth straight overall win and sixth straight in the league to take sole possession of the top spot in the AAC standings as Houston suffered a 13-2 loss to the South of Florida on Sunday in his series finale with the Bulls at Schroeder Park. The Bearcats (15-22, 3-6 AAC) will host ECU later in the season (May 5-7) to complete the home-and-away set. East Carolina hit a collective 12 hits with Josh Moylan , starling jacob And Cam bell combining for six base hits (two each), seven runs scored, six RBIs, one double and two home runs. Cam Scheler paced the visitors with two hits and a pair of runs scored. Danny Beal (2-1) recorded the victory in relief, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Josh Grosz had a solid 4.2 frames to start the contest, adding seven strikeouts to his total for the season. Notably, Garrett Saylor threw the latest frame in his first outing since March 22 against Campbell in Fayetteville. Mitch White (1-1) was marked with the loss after allowing four runs on two hits in just 0.1 innings of work. ECU got on the scoreboard at the end of the first run when Carter Cunningham walked, advanced to second and crossed home plate on a Starling RBI single to center. Cincinnati responded with a pair of runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead, but the Pirates responded right away in the home half of the period. Moylan was hit by a one-out pitch before Starling and Clonch made a pair of consecutive walks to charge the bases. Luke Nowak then drilled a 2-2 offering down the right field line and into the corner for a two-point double to make it 3-2 while Alec Makarewicz ripped an opening double on the right to score two and extend the lead to three. East Carolina essentially put the game aside with four more runs in the fourth inning. Lane Hoover walked to lead the way and Cunningham and Moylan delivered back-to-back singles to charge with no outs. Starling kept the line moving with a two-run single before Moylan scored on a passed ball and Starling headed home on a Cunningham sack to leave the Purple and Gold ahead 9-2. After Scheler hit a long solo ball in the top of the fifth, another sack fly from Cunningham restored ECU’s seven-point cushion. Moylan pushed the Pirates even closer to the run-rule margin just after that, taking a 0-0 pitch and tossing it over the left wall to stretch East Carolina’s advantage at 12-3. Clonch would finish the job offensively in the bottom of the sixth with a solo homer to the right. Saylor then worked around a first single in the top of the seventh and struck out the next three batters to wrap up the win. East Carolina notched its sixth weekend series sweep of the season while improving to 24-2 at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates also led a conference opponent twice in a series for the first time in program history.

ECU extended their winning streak against the Bearcats to nine games.

The Pirates were stellar with runners in scoring position, going 7 for 11 (.636).

Moylan extended his current hitting streak to eight games and notched his 13th team-leading multi-RBI effort of the campaign.

Justin Wilcoxen reached base safely in 19 consecutive outings as he had two hits in the game. Following: East Carolina kicks off a five-game tour on Wednesday, April 19 with a non-conference affair against the Charlotte 49ers at Truist Field, home of the Triple A Charlotte Knights. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live via ESPN+.

