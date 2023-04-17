Fashion
ITV set to ‘send celebrities into space’ and ‘live in a mock station and dress as an astronaut’
In space, no one can hear you reem! ITV set to ‘send celebrities to Mars’ for new reality TV series where they ‘will live on a simulated arid planet’
ITV is reportedly set to send celebrities into space for a new reality TV series called Stars in Mars.
Participants of the show will dress up as astronauts in space suits and live in a space station simulation of the Red Planet – and they will have to withstand the harsh conditions of life in a spaceship.
Space’s extreme environments will mean stars will live in microgravity and learn to perform daily tasks like eat, drink, exercise and sleep while floating in a makeshift orbiter.
According The sunan insider has clarified that Stars In Mars is currently being pre-produced by UK creators of Got Talent, Thames TV, and will hit our screens next year.
Celebrities will face challenges and compete against each other, like in the bushtucker trials of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in hopes of being crowned “the brightest star in the galaxy”.
New: ITV is reportedly set to send celebrities into space for a new reality TV series called Stars in Mars. Participants of the show will dress up as astronauts in space suits and live in a simulation of a Red Planet space station – and they will have to withstand the harsh conditions of life in a spacecraft (file photo)
Trials: Celebrities will face challenges and compete against each other, like the bushtucker trials in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! hoping to be crowned ‘the brightest star in the galaxy’ (pictured, fellow jungle campers I’m A Celeb last November)
The source said, “This show is goofy and different audiences have never seen anything like it before.” It will be a challenge and some will struggle with the conditions.
“Celebrities will live, sleep and eat together and those who don’t cut the mustard will be rejected.
“Talent bosses are currently coming up with ideas for a presenter and celebrities to participate.”
Their endurance will be truly tested – The European Space Agency describes space as “one of the most extreme environments imaginable”.
Although it is understood that the celebrities will only be in a simulation of the spaceship, their time will likely only be made more difficult by being pitted against each other in trials and tests launched throughout the series. .
To make things more exciting, the celebrities will also face public votes which will reveal some of the favorites from the special group.
The publication reports that a US version of the series is set to air on Fox in June, while the UK version will air next year.
Star Trek actor William Shatner would appear on the Fox series Across the Pond in just a few months.
Cast: A US version of the series is set to air on Fox in June, while the UK version will air next year. Star Trek actor William Shatner (pictured in March) would appear on the Fox series Across the Pond in just a few months
