Red Raiders overthrow Sooners on the road, 4-2
NORMAN, Okla. For the first time since the 2015-16 seasons, the No. 33 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the No. 34 Oklahoma Sooners in back-to-back regular season Big 12 games as Tech toppled the Sooners, 4-2, Sunday afternoon. at the Headington Family Tennis Center.
It was another great doubles day as Texas Tech (14-9, 2-3 Big 12) earned its 14th doubles point of the season against Oklahoma (13-10, 2-3 Big 12) in the Big 12 regular season finale. The Red Raiders’ first win of the day came on court three when Isaac Arevalo And Olle Wallin dominated their match against Jordan Hasson and Siphos Montsi. The Red Raiders led 5-0, before losing just one game. Then, held his serve without dropping a point in the next game to win the match, 6-1.
The point was picked up immediately after Piotr Pawlak And Francois Ribero won the decisive match on court two against Alex Martinez and Justin Schlageter. The Red Raiders took a 4-1 lead before the Sooner duo won another game to make it 4-2. However, the Red Raiders held serve and then broke OU’s serve at two points to win by a score of 6-2. Once the game is over, Dimitrios Azoidis And reed necklace ahead of Baptiste Anselmo and Nathan Han on the first court, 4-3.
The singles proved difficult from start to finish as four games went into the third sets while both teams also scored five tiebreakers. The Sooners were able to take their only lead of the day by winning their matches on courts three and four consecutively.
Trailing 2-1, the Red Raiders rallied to tie at 2-all after the first year Laurent Esquici made an impressive comeback in his match to defeat Han on court five. Esquici and Han went back and forth in the first set as the two would force a tiebreaker at 6-6. Esquici quickly took a 4-2 lead and then won the next three points to win the first set, 7-6 (2). Han dominated the next set beating the Red Raider, 5-1. But, Esquici was never out of it. The freshman played lights out as he would win six of the next seven games to force a tiebreaker and then win the match in straight sets 7-6(7).
On court two, Ribero faced Hasson as the two battled for the third point of the match. Tied at 2-2 on aggregate, the Red Raider would claim a 6-4 win in their opening set. But, the Sooner came back to take the second set 6-2 and force a third. Ribero and Hasson battled hard, but the Red Raider emerged victorious after winning the last two games of the match for a 6-4 final set to give Tech a 3-2 advantage.
It would come down to either court one or court six, as both games were well into their third sets. Wallin, ranked at No. 47, was facing No. 98 Martinez on the upper court when Martinez won the first set, 6-1. Wallin rallied to level things at 5-5 in the second set before Martinez broke serve to lead 6-5. Wallin needed a break to stay there, which is exactly what he did. The Red Raider would tie it at 6-all to force a breaker, where they eventually won, 7-6(5).
The next set wasn’t much easier for either player. Wallin would lead 4-2, but Martinez won three of the next four games to tie, 5-5. Forcing another tiebreaker, Martinez took a 5-4 lead in the breaker before Wallin won two straight points. Leading 6-5, the Red Raider would drop just one more point winning on an ace, winning their third game of the year and recording their eighth ranked singles victory, 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-6 (6).
In court six, Sebastien Abboud and Luis Alvarez were in the third set when the game ended. Abboud, making his first doubles singles appearance since March 11 against Arizona State, would win the first set, 6-4, before falling in the following set by the reverse score. Alvarez had just taken a 5-4 lead in the final set when the match was announced.
The Red Raiders travel to Lawrence, Kansas for the Big 12 tournament starting Thursday, April 20. The table will be revealed at the end of the regular season.
RESULTS
Simple
1. #47 Olle Wallin (TTU) def. #98 Alex Martinez (OR) 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (8-6)
2. Francois Ribero (TTU) def. Jordan Hasson (OU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
3. Siphos Montsi (OU) defeated. Isaac Arevalo (TTU) 6-3, 6-3
4. Justin Schlageter (OU) defeats. reed necklace (TTU) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
5. Laurent Esquici (TTU) def. Nathan Han (OU) 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (9-7)
6. Luis Alvarez (OU) against. Sebastien Abboud (TTU) 4-6, 6-4, 5-4, unfinished
Double
1. Nathan Han/Baptiste Anselmo (OU) vs. reed necklace/Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) 3-4, unfinished
2. Francois Ribero/Piotr Pawlak (TTU) def. Alex Martinez/Justin Schlageter (OU) 6-2
3. Olle Wallin/Isaac Arevalo (TTU) def. Jordan Hasson/Siphos Montsi (OU) 6-1
Finishing order:Double(3,2); Singles (3, 4, 5, 2, 1)
|
