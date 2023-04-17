Karisma Kapoor’s Bodice Shirt Dress Paired With Trousers Is Elegantly Flawless For Spring





The idea of ​​consuming meals and snacks in the spring is to keep them light. Do your wardrobe and style reflect the same? Minimal shopping should be the general rule. We’re also continually impressed with outfits that can do a lot in the sun – here’s Karisma Kapoor’s shirt dress that can also be seen through the lens of a kurta. We love an upbeat look that has an on-trend glow. If you’ve become a smart shopper, you know this outfit is the one for you. Karisma’s style always echoes maximum comfort. If you want your style to buzz the same, copy this look. Very trendy, Lolo’s “Saturday look” was styled by Esha L Amin. Soft and neat, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’s two-piece outfit was chosen by Indian-born Bodice. The idea of ​​an everyday or casual spring outfit is that you should have no reason to take it off and would that give you one? No way. Karisma Kapoor looks radiant in a shirt dress and pants Its breezy feel is unstoppable and absolutely adorable. The Rs up to the knees of the Zubeidaa actress. The 18,500 shirt dress also offered the benefits of colors, textures and pintucks. Since it is also better to think about attractiveness, Karisma’s long-sleeved number featured patchwork, a stand-up collar, a few striped prints, and hand-tied pleats. She wore it as a coordinated ensemble with straight-leg Kora pants that featured side pockets and topstitching. Adopt the style of the Andaz Apna Apna actress and accessorize your look with black tinted sunglasses and strappy heels. If you must use a handbag, look at tote bags in a reliable light. These have become more essential than just a trend. The Ajay actress left her hair down and styled it perfectly with a side part. Another way to achieve a cute look is to use a ponytail. And, nude lipstick packed her look. Do you like her look? Let us know in the “Comments” section. READ ALSO : Katrina Kaif’s Isabel Marant t-shirt looks the coolest with her cargo pants; Find out its cost

