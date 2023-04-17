Canadian Expat Shares Her Impressions of How Australians Dress in Winter

A Canadian living in Australia became interested in how people in Down Under dress in winter.

Ioana, who has lived in Australia for seven years, cruising between New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, dressed like what she thinks Australians across the country wear during the cold months.

She poked fun at ‘wealthy mums in Sydney’, people in Perth and Brisbane who cover up when temperatures drop below 24C and those in Canberra and Victoria who still wear shorts despite freezing conditions .

Ioana, who now lives on the Gold Coast, poked fun at Tasmanians who don’t wear jackets in winter and Queenslanders who still wear shorts and flip flops despite the cold.

Aussies loved Ioana’s impressions deeming them ‘accurate’ and were left behind by her takes.

Scroll down for video

Ioana (pictured) is Canadian but has lived in Australia for seven years. She recently left thousands of stitches with her impressions of Aussies in winter

She mocked ‘wealthy mums in Sydney’ and those in Canberra and Victoria who still wear shorts despite the freezing conditions

In TikTok clipthe Canadian dressed as a “rich mum from Sydney” who she says wears a puffer jacket with designer sportswear, is “unnecessarily aggressive” and “ready for brunch”.

Then she showed off the ‘Perth/Brisbane special’ and bundled up for temperatures below 24 degrees.

For the ‘Melbourne commuter’, Ioana dressed in skinny pants, lace-up boots, scarf, long cardigan and on-ear headphones.

‘Is this outfit black enough?’ she wrote.

The “no, I’m fine mate” person from Canberra or Victoria “stubbornly” wears shorts, slides and a light sweater in the winter.

The “I don’t need a jacket, I’m from Tasmania” person, Ioana thought, wore a “fisherman’s sweater” and sometimes a Kathmandu jacket.

Finally, Ioana donned the “Official Queensland Uniform” wearing a puffer jacket, shorts and flip flops.

She joked that people in outfits usually complain that it’s not hot, huh?

Ioana’s music video has amassed over 563,700 views and has left Australians in awe of her “on point” impersonations.

For the ‘Melbourne commuter’ Ioana dressed in skinny pants, lace-up boots, scarf, long cardigan and on-ear headphones

“Yup it dropped to 24 degrees in Perth the other day and I was ready to put the heat on,” one viewer said.

‘To like. My teenagers here in Melbourne just did the winter upgrade from one hoodie to two hoodies (each),’ one mum added.

‘A down jacket is essential to Tassie. Sometimes with shorts. It’s a Tassie tuxedo,’ another wrote.

South Australians and Northern Territory residents had a gripe of not being included, but Ioana admitted she had never visited.

“I was going to do a full bikini for NT but no one needs to see that!” she joked.

They quickly briefed the expat on what winter clothing was like where they lived.

“I saw flip flops and shorts and swimsuits but WITH A SCARF in Darwin on a rare 24 day break,” one woman laughed.

‘Flannel for the morning/evening on the jersey. tied around the waist during the day. jeans or shorts and flip flops,” another added.

One Adelaide resident said: ’10 years ago everyone discovered down jackets and now they’ve taken over the city.