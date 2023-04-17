Fashion
From Fashion Workshops to Poetry Performances, Here Are 6 Events Coming This Week
At the cultural and social crossroads of historical and modern Uzbekistan
The Central Asia and Caucasus Initiative (CACI) welcomes Mark E. Reese, President and CEO of Suhbat, LLC, as he opens its exhibit celebrating the culture of Uzbekistan at the Bird Library. Reese will host a conference Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m., which aims to connect Syracuse University and the Central Asian community in central New York.
Norma Slepecky Undergraduate Award Ceremony and Memorial Lecture
Women in Science and Engineering (WiSE) annually honors Dr. Norma Slepecky with an award for an undergraduate STEM student, while highlighting research done by female faculty in STEM. Dr. Shikha Nangia will also give a commemorative lecture focusing on inclusive research done by undergraduate students. The ceremony will take place on Thursday in room 500 of the Hall des Langues from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a reception from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Narratio Fellows Poetry Performance
Three Narrito Fellows will present original poetry inspired by Rina Banerjees’ Take Me to the Palace of Love exhibition at the SU Art Museum. The performance will be followed by a discussion and reception at the Shaffer Galleria. The event will take place on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
AAPI Heritage Month Memorial Lecture with Hua Hsu
For Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the university welcomes writer and professor Hua Hsu. Hsu is a bestselling author and his memoir Stay True explores the immigrant experience, bereavement, popular culture and youth. His lecture given at the Huntington Beard Crouse Hall on Thursday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. will be followed by a book signing and a meeting.
Identity, representation and fashion in the museum: workshop with Nyce and Homm de Jeantrix
The SU Art Museum will host a workshop where participants can design and wear their own accessories and clothing. The workshop will be facilitated by Jeantrix, a fashion and art brand from Philadelphia. The event will take place on Friday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
ASIA evening
Join the Asian Students in America League and the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Planning Committee for ASIA Night. THE event will be a throwback to the year 2000 and will include singing, dancing and other student performances. The event is Friday at 7 p.m. and tickets are $5 at the Schine Box Office.
