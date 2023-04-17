Fashion show features 94 student-designed collections – Iowa State Daily

Student fashion designers, primarily specializing in apparel, merchandising and design (AMD), showcased their collections at The Suite Escape, the 41st annual fashion show on Saturday April 15 at Stephens Auditorium.

It’s an opportunity to engage students in a unique experience, from set design to production, marketing and, of course, the exceptional clothing we’ll see tonight, said Toyia Younger, vice -Senior President of Student Affairs. We have incredibly talented students here who are able to identify areas that will lead them in their future careers.

Steve Madden, the guest designer, had 16 creations from the upcoming fall collection modeled after intermission. A copy of Steve Maddens’ memoir, The Cobbler: How I Disrupted an Industry, Fell From Grace, and Came Back Stronger Than Ever, was given to the first 150 guests.

Ninety-four models and collections were modeled by students on the catwalk. The designers were chosen by a jury and the student models were selected last December after auditions. Olivia Mertes, a sophomore in Kinesiology and Health, modeled a range of models.

It was really fun, Mertes said. I’ve been great in touch with my designer and have done some redesigns.

The Fashion Show’s guest judges included four Iowa State AMD graduates. Katrina Pedrick, Aerie Associate Designer; Charity Armstead, director of the fashion merchandising program at Brenau University; Chelsey Twedt, senior director of engineering design at Old Navy; and Cassandra Dittmer, founder of sustainable clothing brand CD Studio.

Journalism and mass communications senior Eleanor Chalstrom and public relations junior Will Donaghy were the emcees for the evening.

The fashion show was able to surpass its fundraising goal and raised over $36,000.

Scholarships

WHO IS YOUR CONNECTION? by AMD Senior Angel Tiengkham won the Lora and Russ Talbot ISU Fashion Show Best In Show Scholarship. This collection was the conclusion of the fashion show.

The Fashion Scholarship Fund was awarded to Angel Stewart, a marketing senior; Abby Ashbacher, senior at AMD; Katherine Haidvogel, senior at AMD; and Megan Lenzi, senior at AMD.

More than 500 submissions from 70 accredited member schools send submissions to this scholarship program. Students from Iowa State competed against students from Harvard, UCLA, the Fashion Institute of Technology and more for the chance to be part of this prestigious program. The scholarships range from $7,500 to $10,000 and provide internship, networking, and mentorship opportunities.

These students stood out for their hard work, dedication, research, creativity and the clarity of their case studies, The Fashion Show program said. Their case studies were as inspiring as they were innovative.

Lauren Hansen, a junior, won first place and $1,000 for The Insatiable Lust to Live. Chanel Spear, a senior, won second place and $600 for Girl by Spear. Garret Hanson, a senior, won third place and $400 for The Road to my Horizon.

The Lora and Russ Talbot ISU Fashion Show Merchandising Scholarship was awarded to Abigail Klauer, an AMD junior. The collection presented by Klauers was titled Pink Picket Fence.

Klauer received this scholarship after completing a case study created and judged by Steve Madden’s team. Klauer won $2,000 by creatively combining BB Dakota clothing with Steve Madden clothing.

The Evelyn and Richard Shibles Fashion Show Senior Collection Scholarship was awarded to three AMD students who submitted their designs in AMD 495: Senior Design Studio.

Through rose-colored glasses

Seeing life through rose-colored glasses was the idea behind Brooke Mulhollands La Vie En Rose senior collection. She was also inspired by Aubrey Hepburn’s most famous looks.

It’s almost like looking at a brighter, more positive side of life, Mulholland said. In one of [Aubrey Hepburns] movies, she sings La Vie En Rose, so I thought it was very fitting for the whole collection.

Combining Hepburns elegance and style with the vintage, floral aesthetic of the LoveShackFancy brand, Mulholland spent eight months creating five unique pieces; one for herself and four for the track.

The senior apparel design course, AMD 495: Senior Design Studio, gave Mulholland time and space to create his first three designs for the show. Balancing the creation of these pieces with other schoolwork was never Mulholland’s biggest problem; finding the perfect fabric was.

I had very distinct visions in my head of what I wanted the fabric to look like, Mulholland said. There weren’t a ton of options, so I bought a lot of my fabrics from online websites.

Etsy was Mulhollands’ go-to place for finding fabric online. In person, she prefers SR Harris Fabric Outlet; a warehouse in Minnesota that is stocked floor to ceiling with fabrics and trims.

Before starting the AMD program at Iowa State, Mulholland had no sewing experience other than a simple pillowcase. She quickly progressed by taking courses to learn sewing, pattern making and draping.

I’ve really grown as a designer and I’ve been able to grow with my sewing skills because you can really see how the fabric looks and how you can manipulate it to arrange it the way you want it,” Mulholland said.

In order to choose his models, Mulholland looked at a PowerPoint showing all the models and their measurements. She then chose the models that would best suit her clothes.

When they tried it on I think most of the models I wanted fit it almost perfectly, I just had to make a few adjustments, it was really good, Mulholland said.

Mulholland said the designers had a few weeks to make the adjustments and have an updated fit with the models.

In the future, Mulholland would like to take this collection further and create more pieces.

The Mulhollands collection, along with the rest of the fashion show, can still be viewed on line.