The cross-border FTI team completes the sale of fashion brands





The sale of Gieves & Hawkes, Kent & Curwen and Cerruti 1881 has been finalized, after a year-long administrative process. FTI Consulting’s M&A advisers in the UK and Hong Kong worked to close the deal. Trinity Group is a men’s clothing retail network in China that introduces, promotes and manages international brands. The Hong Kong-listed company bought Gieves & Hawkes in 2012, adding to its pre-existing portfolio of British luxury menswear brands, including Kent & Curwen bought in 2008 and Cerruti 1881, which it bought in 2010. The deal for Gieves & Hawkes came just months after the Savile Row tailor stripped naked 1 million in stock. This came after a restructuring process introduced lower-cost ready-to-wear into its range, alongside an overhaul of its IT systems, under the watch of former owner Wing Tai Properties, another company based in Hong Kong which had owned the men’s formal wear business since 2002. At the time, Trinity operated over 500 outlets in Greater China and elsewhere in Southeast Asia and South Korea. However, the pandemic caused sales to plummet from 11.2 million in 2019 to just 3.9 million in 2020. After spiraling debts, she issued a liquidation order at the end of 2021, the end of her own 10-year term. years as owner of Gieves & Hawk. saw Trinity begin its own restructuring. In January 2022, Trinity revealed in documents filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that FTI Consulting and R&H Services had been appointed joint liquidators of the brand alongside Kent & Curwen and Cerruti 1881, to assess the group’s financial situation. At the time, The Times reported that the firms had been recruited by Standard Chartered, the firm’s lender, after consultancy firm RSM failed to find an outright buyer for the trio of businesses. However, time eventually ran out for restructuring efforts. Following the liquidation of Trinity, which also lost control to big name creditors such as Lycra Co and SMCP, the French owner of Sandro and Maje, the process gave way to an outright sale in July. Undertaken by FTI, the sale has been confirmed to include UK and Chinese operating license agreements from Gieves & Hawkes, Kent & Curwen and Cerruti 1881, according to sources familiar with Bloomberg. In November, FTI completed the sale of Gieves & Hawkes to Frasers Group, a regular buyer of struggling retailers in the UK. New CEO Michael Murray noted that securing a long-term future for an iconic 250-year-old brand added to our portfolio of strategic investments in luxury and premium brands. Five months later, FTI confirmed that it had also secured the future of the Cerruti 1881 and Kent & Curwen brands. The company was solely responsible for the sale, which saw Chinese golf apparel company Biem.L.Fdlkk Garment buy the two companies’ global brand rights. The Chinese company is reported to have paid the equivalent of $62.18 million for the rights to Cerruti 1881 and $41.45 million for Kent & Curwen and Biem.L.Fdlkk is said to have strong distribution in centers malls and airports in China, which could mean a new lease of life for both brands. Vincent Fok, Asia Head of Corporate Finance and Restructuring, FTI Consulting, commented: Following the successful sale of Gieves & Hawkes to Frasers Group in November last year, FTI Consulting was tasked with finding the best-suited buyer for luxury fashion brand Cerruti and British brand menswear label Kent & Curwen. We are happy to close the sale at autumn.I.FDLKK Garment Co. Ltd, which not only secures the future of both brands, but increases competitiveness, preserves jobs and provides a platform for growth under new ownership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.consultancy.uk/news/33993/cross-border-fti-team-complete-sale-of-fashion-brands The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related