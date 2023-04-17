Leaf: the main fashion trends to follow in spring 2023

As winter draws to a close, it’s time to swap the Canada Goose, North Face and Super Puff jackets for a brighter, lighter spring wardrobe.

Push your neutral-toned clothes to the back of your dresser and bring out your bright colors to complete the cheerful spring vibe. Lighter materials like lace, knits and knits will be wardrobe staples in Spring 2023.

Here are five of my predictions for the fashion trends Boston College students will follow this spring.

Skirts

Nothing screams spring like the fashionable lightweight garment that is a skirt.

After a long period of jeans and slacks, skirts are making a comeback and I’ve seen an increasing number of students strolling down Stokes Lawn in long skirts. I think this spring we will see a lot of denim, especially mini denim low rise skirts And long denim skirts..

Popular denim brands such as Levis, Calvin Klein and Madewell sell denim mini skirts in a variety of shades and styles. Reformation, Free People, and Urban Outfitters, among other clothing brands, sell different styles of long denim skirts. The Reformations collection of silk maxi skirts is perfect for the coming season as it contains a range of pastel colors And floral prints.

Shrug Sweaters & Cardigans

Aligning with recent trends in crochet and knit clothing, expect to see knit sweaters this spring. It’s the perfect transitional item from chunky winter sweaters to the airier pieces of spring wardrobes. Part garment and part accessory, these shrugs are great for layering because they don’t hide the top worn underneath. Come knit, crochetand mesh, shrugs can be worn in any setting with a variety of outfits.

Students can also don their favorite cardigan as they step out for a light coat this spring. Unlike the chunky, oversized cardigans often worn in the fall, spring cardigans are a lighter layer and complement patterned or textured tops well. This spring, cropped V-neck cardigans in all colors will be in fashion.

Headbands and sunglasses

In the spring, instead of beanies and earmuffs, headbands and sunglasses will return as fashionable accessories to accompany students on their campus trips. Both accessories are practical, fashionable and simple.

Headbands never go out of style. As the lingering winter winds blow across campus at the start of this season, headbands are a perfect option to help keep BC students’ hair out of their faces. Fabric headbands are comfortable, simple and have the ability to balance out an outfit with just a simple piece of fabric. They come in every color imaginable to match or add a splash of color to any outfit.

Last year, rectangular sunglasses were popular, whether worn traditionally or worn on top of the head as a hair accessory. I predict that oval sunglasses will be popular among BC students this year. They are the perfect accessory for students to wear when sitting on Stokes Lawn with friends in the hot sun or when traveling around town at the weekend.

Days

Either you love them or you hate them. This spring, jorts will be making a comeback once again as BC students enjoy the warm sunshine. I’ve heard several mixed reviews about jorts, but the bottom line is always that you’re either someone who can pull them off, or someone who really can’t.

In case you weren’t aware of this trend, jorts are denim shorts that often come between the lower half of the thigh and slightly above the knee. This style started to reappear in the summer of 2022 and I think it will continue into the spring. They can be styled in many ways for a loose dress look, or their baggy look can be balanced with a tighter top. They can be accessorized with a belt or worn alone.

Whether you own a pair, want to own one, or hope you never own a pair of jorts, this spring they’ll be back and styled in exciting new ways.

Brighter, more colorful shoes

Throughout the fall and winter, I repeatedly saw students wearing mini UGGs in class, around dorms, and in dining halls. This comfy shoe pick is the seemingly perfect pick for cold days when you want to bundle up and be comfy. Come spring, I think college students will slowly start swapping their UGGs for brighter, more colorful sneakers.

Personally, I love the Adidas Gazelles sneakers as a fashionable new choice for shoes. The sneakers are made of suede and come in a variety of bright spring colors to complement any outfit. The shoes come in a solid color with the classic white adidas stripes and a matching white midsole.

A classic, colorful spring choice converse high tops, are a trend that has been going on since spring 2022. Stylish and comfortable, these shoes remain a spring trend every year. With a wide range of colors offered, they have the ability to brighten up any outfit.

