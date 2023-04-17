Koe wins Princess Auto Players Championship men’s title in comeback win

TORONTO You’d probably be better off successfully navigating an asteroid field than scoring three in the final end to win back-to-back games in the semi-finals and finals of the Princess Auto Players Championship.

Never tell Kevin Koe the odds as the Canadian captain came through on Saturday against compatriot Brad Gushue, then again on Sunday with the men’s title on the line against Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller.

Koe cruised to a 5-4 win over Schwaller to claim his fifth Grand Slam of curling title from Pinty as a skip and first with third Tyler Tardi, second Brad Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin.

Down two and in typical Koe fashion with his nearly single-digit think clock, Koe nailed an electric triple to the delight of the Mattamy Athletic Center crowd.

“It was awesome,” said Koe, whose Calgary-based club claimed $40,000 with the title win. “I think it’s the hardest event to win just with the quality of the pitch. There are top teams that have had their best years all season.

“It was tough and they played very well. They didn’t miss much, missed maybe, a bit at the end and we were just lucky to have a chance. We made the shots that we had to (to) stay in there, and capitalized at the end.

Koe had less than 10 seconds left when he fired a brace to score three points and win 7-6 over Gushue to earn their ticket to the final. Once was unreal, but pulling off a comeback like that twice?

“It must be pretty rare,” Tardi said. “I can’t imagine that ever happening, really, and to do it in the dramatic way we did both times, it’s cool to be a part of it.”

Thiessen, who is giving up competitive curling to spend more time with his family, was thrilled to come out on a high.

“It’s kind of funny to approach this, I didn’t have very high expectations, but things really worked out,” Thiessen said. “Angles worked our way and we had some really nice shots to finish a few games there. I mean, you have to have some luck to win these things, for sure. We played well as a team and it’s pretty cool to win here. I’m really happy about that.

“It’s the best for Brad,” Koe added. “Take some time off, well deserved. He’s had an amazing career. I’m sure the hell will probably be back somewhere down the road. It’s great for us to win too. It’s our last game this year, so it really gives us confidence for the next season.

Koe started the final with the hammer but was held to just one point in the opening frame.

Team Schwaller took the lead in the second end after Koe missed a long throw attempt and allowed fourth-placed Benot Schwarz an easy draw anywhere in the house to score a two.

Schwaller, who won bronze at the world men’s curling championships a week ago, then took a 3-1 lead in the fourth when Koe missed a corner brace to potentially score three, but ended up miss the back and hit one of his own rocks to give a steal.

Koe was limited to hit-and-stick for a single-of-five and Schwarz, who shot a game-high 95%, fired straight on the button for a run-of-six to regain the two-run advantage.

A blank in the seventh end allowed Koe to keep the hammer for the final frame and set the stage for another spectacular end.

“It’s funny how it worked out there,” Thiessen said. “The angles just worked and gave Kevin a bang on the line for the win. That’s exactly what we wanted to put in there. It’s really cool.”

Thiessen and Martin had won three Grand Slam titles during their tenure with captain Brendan Bottcher, but this was Tardi’s first ever series championship.

“It’s a good way to end,” said Tardi, who skipped his own team before joining Team Koe this season. “I’m happy for Brad. It took us a long time to really come together and it’s nice to do that in an event like this.

“We had a good Brier, it ended disappointingly, but we were playing as well here as there. We were fine, it’s just one of those things where we lost the wrong game, but it’s good to finish here with a big win.

Schwaller won $25,000 as a runner-up in his first Grand Slam final and capped off a strong first season playing with Schwarz, second Sven Michel and first Pablo Lachat.

Earlier, Sweden’s Isabella Wran claimed her maiden Grand Slam title after beating Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni 6-5 in the women’s final.

