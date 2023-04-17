Letters from the Metro, April 14: Rest In Peace, Mary Quant | UK News

What are readers talking about today? (Picture: Getty)

Fashion visionary Dame Mary Quant died yesterday, leaving a legacy in her wake.

As our readers will tell you, living through the war years and coming through the swinging-sixties, the miniskirt pioneer injected some much-needed fun into the fashions of the day, revolutionizing women’s dress and shaking the establishment with its unique contribution to British fashion. She will surely be missed by Metro readers.

Speaking of shaking up the establishment, (Metro, Thursday), some readers are puzzled by the backlash from viewers who lambasted Channel 4’s Naked Education show.

After the fury, a Metro reader found it wasn’t sensationalized as they expected, pointing out how likely young people saw more nudity than that and well, if that’s bad, what about porn?

Mary Quant brought fun and freedom to young people

Iconic fashion designer Dame Mary Quant, who died aged 93 (Underground, Friday), was born to parents from Welsh mining families during the dark days before World War Two.

She was evacuated during the Blitz, went to school and lived through the difficult years after the war.

Mary Quant brought back the fun (Picture: PA Archive/PA Images)

Mary decided to live her life as she wanted. In a 2012 interview, she was asked if she had ever been surprised by her success.

I especially felt, my God, what a wonderful life you had, you are very lucky, says Mary. I think to myself, lucky woman, how did you manage to enjoy all this?

She did not let the grayness of the world in her early years infect her mind, and she brought fun and freedom to the youth of that time.

Thanks, Mary. Desperately needed your open mind in this fearful, materialistic, money and self-adoring world. Bring back the real fun.

Muriel, Kingston on the Thames

Mary Quant was a visionary who understood people’s wants and practical needs.

G Gordon-Wilkin, London

Bad (naked) upbringing?

Read the title Naked Fury! (Metro, Thu) about the complaints generated by the Channel 4 show in which adults undress in front of schoolchildren, I expected something outrageous.

Naked Education is described by host Anna Richardson as aiming to promote body positivity and educate the nation.

Are any of us embarrassed by the human body? (Picture: Channel 4)

Rather than being outraged, I was puzzled by the hysterical reaction of a thousand individuals who objected to 14-year-olds looking at a naked person as part of their studies. There’s nothing shameful about the human body, and I think it’s educational value for kids not to be ashamed or worried about their own bodies. Well done, Channel 4.

James, Ealing Township

After watching Naked Education, it wasn’t sensationalized at all. Young adults and not children were clearly misinformed about the average body type and also had issues with body image and growing to perfection.

I’m sure the program, the reality of the bodies on display and the thoughtful discussion that took place helped dispel some myths.

May I suggest that instead of getting angry at a program, those who complained should direct their anger at a society where it is possible for children to have easy access to the pornography that leads to all these misunderstandings? All young adults admitted to seeing pornography between the ages of 12 and 15.

Colin Hayward, London

Low paid caring profession

Sad to read the predictable but unfair comments from James and Vicki (MetroTalk, Thu) about striking young doctors, who are not only underpaid, but are dropping out of college owing tens of thousands of dollars.

Vicki says that by going on strike, they are showing indifference. This is as offensive as it is wrong.

Being in a benevolent profession doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be paid properly. It angers me to see colleagues not being treated with the respect they deserve.

30 year old nurse in the Nhs, London

