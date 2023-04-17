Fashion
Letters from the Metro, April 14: Rest In Peace, Mary Quant | UK News
Fashion visionary Dame Mary Quant died yesterday, leaving a legacy in her wake.
As our readers will tell you, living through the war years and coming through the swinging-sixties, the miniskirt pioneer injected some much-needed fun into the fashions of the day, revolutionizing women’s dress and shaking the establishment with its unique contribution to British fashion. She will surely be missed by Metro readers.
Speaking of shaking up the establishment, (Metro, Thursday), some readers are puzzled by the backlash from viewers who lambasted Channel 4’s Naked Education show.
After the fury, a Metro reader found it wasn’t sensationalized as they expected, pointing out how likely young people saw more nudity than that and well, if that’s bad, what about porn?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Mary Quant brought fun and freedom to young people
Iconic fashion designer Dame Mary Quant, who died aged 93 (Underground, Friday), was born to parents from Welsh mining families during the dark days before World War Two.
She was evacuated during the Blitz, went to school and lived through the difficult years after the war.
Mary decided to live her life as she wanted. In a 2012 interview, she was asked if she had ever been surprised by her success.
I especially felt, my God, what a wonderful life you had, you are very lucky, says Mary. I think to myself, lucky woman, how did you manage to enjoy all this?
She did not let the grayness of the world in her early years infect her mind, and she brought fun and freedom to the youth of that time.
Thanks, Mary. Desperately needed your open mind in this fearful, materialistic, money and self-adoring world. Bring back the real fun.
Muriel, Kingston on the Thames
Mary Quant was a visionary who understood people’s wants and practical needs.
G Gordon-Wilkin, London
Bad (naked) upbringing?
Read the title Naked Fury! (Metro, Thu) about the complaints generated by the Channel 4 show in which adults undress in front of schoolchildren, I expected something outrageous.
Naked Education is described by host Anna Richardson as aiming to promote body positivity and educate the nation.
Rather than being outraged, I was puzzled by the hysterical reaction of a thousand individuals who objected to 14-year-olds looking at a naked person as part of their studies. There’s nothing shameful about the human body, and I think it’s educational value for kids not to be ashamed or worried about their own bodies. Well done, Channel 4.
James, Ealing Township
After watching Naked Education, it wasn’t sensationalized at all. Young adults and not children were clearly misinformed about the average body type and also had issues with body image and growing to perfection.
I’m sure the program, the reality of the bodies on display and the thoughtful discussion that took place helped dispel some myths.
May I suggest that instead of getting angry at a program, those who complained should direct their anger at a society where it is possible for children to have easy access to the pornography that leads to all these misunderstandings? All young adults admitted to seeing pornography between the ages of 12 and 15.
Colin Hayward, London
Low paid caring profession
Sad to read the predictable but unfair comments from James and Vicki (MetroTalk, Thu) about striking young doctors, who are not only underpaid, but are dropping out of college owing tens of thousands of dollars.
Vicki says that by going on strike, they are showing indifference. This is as offensive as it is wrong.
Being in a benevolent profession doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be paid properly. It angers me to see colleagues not being treated with the respect they deserve.
30 year old nurse in the Nhs, London
Start an SMS with VIEWS followed by your comment, name and location to 65700. Standard network charges apply. Or email mail@ukmetro.co.uk Helpline for Views, Rush-Hour Crush and Good Deed Feed: 020 3615 0600. Full terms and conditions onmetro.co.uk/terms. Metro is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organization. Comments may be edited for legality, clarity, or space.
MORE: Twiggy among fashion’s famous faces paying tribute to revolutionary Dame Mary Quant after her death aged 93
MORE: Man who stripped naked in front of teens on Naked Education hits back at complaints: There’s nothing kinky about the show
Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more
|
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2023/04/16/metro-letters-april-14-rest-in-peace-mary-quant-18615458/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Alastair Thomson Named Senior Advisor for Data Technology Innovation at NIH’s Advanced Research Project Agency for Health
- Hear what Putin had to say to China’s new defense minister
- ‘Friend, visionary, most popular world leader for reason’ of US and Uganda at IMF, Modi applauds profusely
- US sails warship through Taiwan Strait after Chinese drills
- I love working in India again, Sajal Aly reflects on his experience in Bollywood
- Baseball visits Monmouth for midweek action
- Dreams Delivered Hosts 16th Annual North Shore Chicago Tribune Student Prom Shop
- Google’s Pixel 7a could cost $50 more than its predecessor
- Landmark study could help doctors detect Parkinson’s disease before symptoms
- Papua New Guinea: 5.0-magnitude earthquake located in the eastern province of Sepik at approximately 06:06 GMT on April 18
- Reviews | The Republican search for alternatives to Trump