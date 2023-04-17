Lionel Messi at the helm of the new Louis Vuitton Horizons Never End campaign

Louis Vuitton has selected a fine selection of celebrities and personalities to highlight its campaigns. For its new Horizon luggage collection, Louis Vuitton has found the ideal candidate to be its muse: Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi.

The new travel campaign puts the recent world champion at the forefront of ‘Horizons Never End’. Taken by fashion photographer and filmmaker Glen Luchford, the images see Messi and his trusty Horizon suitcase as his traveling companion.

Break new horizons

Marc Newson lent his artistic vision to the new Horizon luggage collection. Considered one of the most influential industrial designers of our time, Marc Newson has been helping Louis Vuitton reshape the art of travel since 2014.

His first collaboration with the House appeared in the “Celebrating Monogram” collection, for which he created “the ultimate contemporary backpack” in bright, playful colors. He has since designed and designed many Louis Vuitton travel essentials, including the ultra-lightweight Horizon Soft wheeled luggage in thermoformed mesh, in 2019, and a stylish modernization of the Pégase suitcase, in 2022.

However, it was the now iconic Horizon collection that helped transform Louis Vuitton’s luggage family. Launched in 2016, Newson’s collection stood out for its ingenious design, durability and superior functionality.

The Horizon collection offers ultra-light cases in molded mesh composite, which are covered in a specially developed Monogram or Damier canvas and trimmed in natural cowhide leather, a nod to the The trunk-making heritage of the House. A highly maneuverable exterior cart system with quiet miniature wheels provides 360° directionality. Inside, a generous flat-bottomed interior optimizes storage space, making it the perfect travel companion.

For the launch of his new collection, the campaign sees the footballing legend sitting on an iconic Louis Vuitton trunk. Surrounded by planes sitting on the airport tarmac, it signals the way forward for both Messi and his Horizon collection, one that involves far-flung adventures, with the aura of the pitch never far away.

The first chapter of “Horizons Never End”, with Lionel Messi, will be released internationally in print and on Louis Vuitton’s social networks from April 14, 2023.

(Image: Louis Vuitton)