The ‘Variant’ fashion show will premiere at Galbreath Chapel on Wednesday

Variant Magazine takes to the track this week as the Variant The fashion show will take place in the Galbreath Chapel from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. Admission to the parade is $7.99 for general admission or $12.99 for VIP admission, which includes photos and mocktails.

The dress code for the event will be formal black tie, although all guests are encouraged to wear what makes them feel comfortable. Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance on line.

Jack Wilburn, a sophomore studying classics, acts as head of makeup for Variant Magazine.

Wilburn said he was responsible for arranging all the makeup for the photo shoots done by Variant as well as create mood boards and decide on makeup looks for each photo shoot.

He said that although there is no specific theme for the fashion show, its main aim is to showcase the talent of fashion artists around Athens. Wilburn has experience performing in drag and will therefore also host the event in drag, he said.

Wilburn said he hopes people enjoy the show and get to see the diversity of fashion that can be seen in Athens.

I want people to remember that Athens is full of very diverse talent, he said. It’s just a pool of creatives who each have really unique perspectives. We vary in different ages, genders, sexualities, and racial identities, and every element of Athens’ diversity has a fashion flair to offer.

Katie Johnson, junior communications student and Variants head of styling, said she was new to Variant this year, but wanted to implement a fashion show in the events of the year. She said she was inspired by an anatomical fashion show earlier in the year that was held at the Baker Ballroom by one of the medical professional organizations on campus.

Johnson was immediately inspired to have VariantThe fashion show was also held in the Baker Ballroom, but found that the place was busy for the weekend she had planned to do the show. The Galbreath Chapel, however, was open for use, so she and her fellow organizers decided to schedule the show there.

It’s a kind of mark for Variant do something like that, she said. His very camp.

Margaux Augier, a graduate in journalism and Variants Editor-in-Chief, said she agreed with Johnson regarding Variants individual vibe and that having a fashion show in a chapel rather than a more traditional space was very classic Variant.

Variant wanted to do fashion the same way they do everything else, and that’s off the beaten path, she said. Holding it in a chapel still feels so fitting and oddly practical as it was the only large reservation space available for when we wanted to have it.

Johnson said she wanted the show to be a space where young artists and designers feel welcome and comfortable sharing their art.

One of the artists includes an 11-year-old girl who draws different designs on her iPad. Variant was able to bring in a seamstress who brought the girls’ designs to life, she said.

Many of these designers don’t even have official websites, they don’t even sell their items, or they only created them for their friends, she said. It was just a great space for them to showcase their work to the community.

Augier said she was truly impressed with Johnson’s dedication to the show and the amount of work that went into making it a success.

I was blown away by Katie’s organization with all the intricate details that went into it, from lighting, walking, timing, order of models, makeup, makeup changes, etc. , she said. It’s one of those events where the details matter, and Katie didn’t overlook any of them, so I’m super proud of her for that.

@gabriellecab1

gc183621@ohio.edu