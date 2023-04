Wishlist: April 16, 2023 | Way of life

East Texas Literacy Council needs picture books, comics, graphic novels and young adult novels for its ESL program. Spanish children’s books are also accepted. Used books accepted if in good condition. No school readers, alphabet or number books, touch books, holiday books, classic literature or primary school books without pictures. Drop-off only at Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road, Room U-11, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. For inquiries, email esl@easttexasliteracycouncil.org. Longview Grace House, a Christian women’s residential ministry, needs toilet paper, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, laundry and dish detergent, and gift cards for groceries. Cash donations can be made to www.gracehouselongview.com. Donations can be dropped off at McDaniels Quality Body Works in Longview, Kilgore or Gilmer. For more information, call April Gracia at (903) 387-4632. Longview Child Development Center, 1230 S. High St., Longview, needs boys and girls clothes (our biggest need) sizes 12 months to 5T, unscented wipes, play items such as dress up/career clothes (doctor’s coat, apron , judge’s robe), broom, mop, nursing kit, peg puzzle, pliers, sidewalk chalk, summer/water activities, CD players. Drop off locations are centrally located on High Street and Barksdale Federal Credit Union, 213 Skyline Drive, Longview. For more information, call LCDC at (903) 758-3861. Mission Newgate, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview, needs bus passes, aprons for cooking, winter hats (men and women), hygiene products, bottled water. For more information, call Brenda at (903) 757-6146. House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs laundry hampers, large bath towels, twin sheets, pillows, twin airbeds. For more information, call (903) 295-0904. House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For more information, call (903) 553-0952. DORS Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfectant wipes and paper towels. For more information, call (903) 803-0100. family promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan, and high efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For more information, call (903) 234-8343.

