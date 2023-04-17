Do you love clothes, but you also love the planet? Join the fashion revolution The Irish Times





Spring is the season for fashion weeks and our button pressing. Floral dresses are out, says the fashion industry. Loose suits are in fashion. I find it hard to celebrate this cycle of wash-rinse-repeat trends without imagining this season’s must-haves atop smoldering landfills in developing countries a few months from now. This year, another gruesome shadow is cast over the glamor of the catwalks. April 24 marks a decade since the Rana Plaza, the fourth largest industrial accident in history, occurred. The collapse of the garment factory in Bangladesh Rana Plaza has revealed the human cost of fast fashion. Eleven hundred people died in the disaster and 2,500 people were injured. [ H&Ms new Mugler collection: Empowerment, inclusivity, body positivity and sexiness ] So I’m much more attracted to Fashion Revolution Week, which begins next weekend. Part of a global fashion revolution movement, of people who love fashion, but we don’t want our clothes to exploit people or destroy our planet. The Irishman website offers the tools to allow you to host an event like a clothing swap or repair cafe, or simply help promote the Fashion Revolution manifesto on social media. But what if you temporarily put away the winter layers and think of new things for the summer? Can we have our fashion cake and eat it, helping to create, as Fashion Revolution Ireland says, a safe, clean and transparent fashion industry? If you don’t know where to start this challenge, Kit Christina Keawwantha and Mal Colorn from Fibreshed Ireland can help. They will be hosting a series of free online tutorials and events to promote the Fashion Revolution manifesto, explaining the range of issues with our current fashion system and some of the ways we can address them. The answer lies not just in consumers buying differently, but also in manufacturers putting a model of regenerative agriculture back at the heart of the way we dress. It’s a project with deep roots that could create a fashion model that does good for people and the planet. Throughout the month of April, we promote a fresh approach to clothing, in which we support the idea that we can make, make and repair rather than buying new items with questionable environmental and socio-economic impacts. Kit Christina Keawwantha In the meantime, for Fashion Revolution Week, the Fibreshed Ireland series of free workshops will be a great way to learn repair and recycling techniques. Throughout April, we are promoting a fresh approach to clothing, in which we support the idea that we can make, make and repair rather than buying new items with questionable environmental and socio-economic impacts, explains kit. [ Make-up artist Bobbi Brown: I have lines on my face and Im okay with that ] Tutorials will include mending, patching, creative felting and natural dyeing. At the end, they plan an online fashion show on social networks where people can present clothes or an outfit that they have recycled or repaired. A community fashion show that does good and teaches new skills? Reminds me of the new black.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/life-style/2023/04/17/love-clothes-but-also-love-the-planet-join-the-fashion-revolution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related