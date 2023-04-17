Coronation of King Charles: A rare look at the Queen Mother’s dress in an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Hampton Court Palace

As excitement builds as the coronation of the King and Queen consort nears next month, HELLO! was behind the scenes Hampton Court Palaceto see three pieces from the collection of royal ceremonial dresses up close including one that has never been seen by the public.

“The collection is not necessarily very well known, but it is a very important collection and it is quite a specific collection,” says curator Matthew Storey, who has worked at the palace for more than eight years. fashionable dress, but the stories the clothes can tell us about the royal family.” Check out the full behind the scenes in the video below.

A fascinating element is the canvas, or prototype, of the white and gold dress that Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother) wore at the coronation of her husband George VI in 1937, when she was crowned his queen.

The dress, created by Her Majesty’s favorite designer of the day, Madame Handley-Seymour, is adorned with the same emblems seen on the final dress, including flowers from the nations of the United Kingdom and Empire. but on the canvas it was pencil and gold paint.

“This dress was how the designer worked out the cut, fit and design of the dress, before cutting into the expensive satin that she was going to use. So you can see the stitches and even a rusty pin from 1937,” says Matthew.

© RICHARD LEA-HAIR Curator Matthew Storey told us about the incredible collection

” I imagine thatthe Queen Mother would have been in the studio or possibly at Buckingham Palacebecause designers often come to see royalty at the palace to give their opinion and determine what would be appropriate, so that they would be comfortable on the big day.”

Another piece, which is over 200 years old, was worn by Du Pr Alexander, 2nd Earl of Caledon, when he attended the coronation of George IVin 1821. The King was known for his love of luxury, a quality perfectly embodied in this lavish gold and white ensemble, which will be on display at the Tower of London from May 26.

© Central Press The dress was the prototype for the Queen Mother’s coronation dress in 1937

Pointing to a number of spots on the glamorous outfit, Matthew tells us: “Our main theory is that these were from the Coronation Banquet at Westminster Hall we know it was a messy and quite a tumultuous occasion.There are stories of people having to dodge hot wax drippings from chandeliers.”

“I like to think that maybe that’s a clue to this incredible event. And it’s worth saying that they never held another banquet at Westminster Hallafter that one,” he adds.

The dress featured a rusty pin from 1937

The last piece is a charming dressworn by a little girl at the Queen’s coronation in 1953. Lindsay Maid’s endearing piece, courtesy of the owner, has never been on public display.

“I love it because the design is coronation themed,” says Matthew. “Downstairs you can see a coronation procession; you have Buckingham Palace, you have a car and you even have the Queen on her throne.

The outfit featured stains which may have been from the riotous party at Westminster

“It shows how an event like a coronation can create a sense of national unity. In 1953 it was very important. People had gone through a period of austerity and rationing, so the coronation was a chance for them to look to the future and come together.

The coronation robe featured beautiful artwork

But how were these fragile historical garments preserved so well and for so long? “I have an amazing team of restorers who are absolute experts in their field,” says Matthew.

“We keep everything here at Hampton Court, in acid-free boxes wrapped in acid-free archival paper. If the garment is strong enough to hang, [we do so in] conservation grade bags.

“The stores don’t have lights, we monitor their temperature and humidity, and we keep a close eye on insects because the last thing you want is moths coming for your historical collection.”

