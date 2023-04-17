Coachella 2023: Kourtney Kardashian, Emma Roberts, K-Pop’s Blackpink, Models and More Celebs

As festival-goers bask in the scorching desert sun to attend the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, celebrities also had an unforgettable time at this iconic event.

After the coronavirus pandemic shook the world in 2020, causing the last festival to be canceled, Coachella did not disappoint this year with its main headliners including Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.

Hollywood’s elite came dressed to impress on Weekend 1 of the packed three-day event in Indio, Calif.

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian kicked off her fun weekend at Coachella with an early birthday celebration at her exclusive adult campsite for her lifestyle brand Poosh.

Husband and rocker Travis Barker joined in the celebration as the Kardashians company team surprised her with a colorful birthday cake.

Kardashian was “just living life” as she flaunted her fit physique in a low-cut gray corset dress with a cropped fur jacket. She completed her look with black knee-high boots, oversized sunglasses and had her blonde hair in two buns.

The 43-year-old then escorted her husband Barker onto the stage before his performance at Coachella. Kardashian donned a blue and black fur jacket while Barker remained topless while showing off her body tattoos.

She shared highlights of Barker’s performance on her Instagram with the caption, “My first show @blink182!”

Meanwhile, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix showed her support for Kardashian at her Camp Poosh Coachella event.

Madix was seen in a white two-piece outfit during the Jon Boy Tattoo pop-up. Her ensemble included a white bikini top under a fringed vest and matching lace-up skirt.

Earlier this weekend, she was seen with her best friend and co-star Scheana Shay having a blast under the palm trees.

Madix wore a risque tie-dye crop top with ripped jeans and white sneakers. Shay sizzled in a fishnet skirt and her bikini top had tassels, while she wore matching white platform heels.

Their appearances come after Madix was embroiled in an infidelity scandal with her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval. Shay also appeared carefree after ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star Raquel Leviss filed a restraining order against her for an alleged attack last month.

Meanwhile, Emma Roberts soaked up the desert sun at the Coachella festival in several fashionable outfits.

The “American Horror Story” star wore a white, lace-up Prada dress to the music and arts event with pink sunglasses.

The 32-year-old actress rocked a western chic look for Day 2 of Coachella in a white fringed dress with brown cowboy boots. She accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a matching brown leather shoulder bag.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio dazzled with her hippie-bohemian chic look at Coachella.

The former Victoria’s Secret model wore a white strappy top with orange and gold bell bottoms. Her hair flowed down her back with a few braids and she completed her look with tinted sunglasses.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny went with a colorful ensemble for his performance at Coachella.

Headlining the first day of the popular music festival, he donned a multicolored jacket with lots of prints ranging from a red and black plaid pattern to a yellow plaid print and matching pants.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, showed off her slender figure while remaining topless under her colorful jacket.

Hugely popular Korean popstar group Blackpink turned up the heat at the Coachella festival, as the all-female band headlined day two of the music event.

Blackpink’s Lisa, Jisoo, Ros, and Jennie each showed off their own fashion flair with black and pink fashion pieces, from sparkly corsets to a leather jacket and ruffles in between.

Coachella’s second weekend is set to begin on Friday, April 21.