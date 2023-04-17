Fashion
Coachella 2023: Kourtney Kardashian, Emma Roberts, K-Pop’s Blackpink, Models and More Celebs
As festival-goers bask in the scorching desert sun to attend the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, celebrities also had an unforgettable time at this iconic event.
After the coronavirus pandemic shook the world in 2020, causing the last festival to be canceled, Coachella did not disappoint this year with its main headliners including Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.
Hollywood’s elite came dressed to impress on Weekend 1 of the packed three-day event in Indio, Calif.
VANDERPUMP RULESS SCHEANA SHAY SIZZLES TO COACHELLA DESPITE RAQUEL LEVISS ORDER AGAINST HER
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian kicked off her fun weekend at Coachella with an early birthday celebration at her exclusive adult campsite for her lifestyle brand Poosh.
Husband and rocker Travis Barker joined in the celebration as the Kardashians company team surprised her with a colorful birthday cake.
Kardashian was “just living life” as she flaunted her fit physique in a low-cut gray corset dress with a cropped fur jacket. She completed her look with black knee-high boots, oversized sunglasses and had her blonde hair in two buns.
The 43-year-old then escorted her husband Barker onto the stage before his performance at Coachella. Kardashian donned a blue and black fur jacket while Barker remained topless while showing off her body tattoos.
SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO RELEASE RUMORS OF RECONCILIATION AFTER SPOTTED SHARING A KISS WITH COACHELLA
She shared highlights of Barker’s performance on her Instagram with the caption, “My first show @blink182!”
Meanwhile, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix showed her support for Kardashian at her Camp Poosh Coachella event.
Madix was seen in a white two-piece outfit during the Jon Boy Tattoo pop-up. Her ensemble included a white bikini top under a fringed vest and matching lace-up skirt.
Earlier this weekend, she was seen with her best friend and co-star Scheana Shay having a blast under the palm trees.
Madix wore a risque tie-dye crop top with ripped jeans and white sneakers. Shay sizzled in a fishnet skirt and her bikini top had tassels, while she wore matching white platform heels.
Their appearances come after Madix was embroiled in an infidelity scandal with her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval. Shay also appeared carefree after ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star Raquel Leviss filed a restraining order against her for an alleged attack last month.
Meanwhile, Emma Roberts soaked up the desert sun at the Coachella festival in several fashionable outfits.
The “American Horror Story” star wore a white, lace-up Prada dress to the music and arts event with pink sunglasses.
The 32-year-old actress rocked a western chic look for Day 2 of Coachella in a white fringed dress with brown cowboy boots. She accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a matching brown leather shoulder bag.
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio dazzled with her hippie-bohemian chic look at Coachella.
The former Victoria’s Secret model wore a white strappy top with orange and gold bell bottoms. Her hair flowed down her back with a few braids and she completed her look with tinted sunglasses.
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny went with a colorful ensemble for his performance at Coachella.
Headlining the first day of the popular music festival, he donned a multicolored jacket with lots of prints ranging from a red and black plaid pattern to a yellow plaid print and matching pants.
LADY GAGA, RIHANNA AND CIARA RULING A RISKY RED CARPET WITH PROVOCATIVE FASHION TRENDS
Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, showed off her slender figure while remaining topless under her colorful jacket.
Hugely popular Korean popstar group Blackpink turned up the heat at the Coachella festival, as the all-female band headlined day two of the music event.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Blackpink’s Lisa, Jisoo, Ros, and Jennie each showed off their own fashion flair with black and pink fashion pieces, from sparkly corsets to a leather jacket and ruffles in between.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Coachella’s second weekend is set to begin on Friday, April 21.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/coachella-2023-kourtney-kardashian-emma-roberts-kpop-blackpink-model-celeb-festival-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump’s belongings are worth at least $1.2 billion
- Actor Anthony Edwards lists historic Dana Point beach house for $6.5 million – Orange County Register
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Alastair Thomson Named Senior Advisor for Data Technology Innovation at NIH’s Advanced Research Project Agency for Health
- Hear what Putin had to say to China’s new defense minister
- ‘Friend, visionary, most popular world leader for reason’ of US and Uganda at IMF, Modi applauds profusely
- US sails warship through Taiwan Strait after Chinese drills
- I love working in India again, Sajal Aly reflects on his experience in Bollywood
- Baseball visits Monmouth for midweek action
- Dreams Delivered Hosts 16th Annual North Shore Chicago Tribune Student Prom Shop
- Google’s Pixel 7a could cost $50 more than its predecessor
- Landmark study could help doctors detect Parkinson’s disease before symptoms