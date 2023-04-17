Connect with us

Fashion

Coachella 2023: Kourtney Kardashian, Emma Roberts, K-Pop’s Blackpink, Models and More Celebs

Coachella 2023: Kourtney Kardashian, Emma Roberts, K-Pop’s Blackpink, Models and More Celebs

 


As festival-goers bask in the scorching desert sun to attend the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, celebrities also had an unforgettable time at this iconic event.

After the coronavirus pandemic shook the world in 2020, causing the last festival to be canceled, Coachella did not disappoint this year with its main headliners including Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.

Hollywood’s elite came dressed to impress on Weekend 1 of the packed three-day event in Indio, Calif.

VANDERPUMP RULESS SCHEANA SHAY SIZZLES TO COACHELLA DESPITE RAQUEL LEVISS ORDER AGAINST HER

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian kicked off her fun weekend at Coachella with an early birthday celebration at her exclusive adult campsite for her lifestyle brand Poosh.

Kourtney Kardashian kicked off her fun weekend at Coachella with an early birthday celebration at her exclusive adult campsite for her lifestyle brand Poosh.

Kourtney Kardashian kicked off her fun weekend at Coachella with an early birthday celebration at her exclusive adult campsite for her lifestyle brand Poosh. (Instagram)

Husband and rocker Travis Barker joined in the celebration as the Kardashians company team surprised her with a colorful birthday cake.

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her fit physique in a low-cut gray corset dress with a cropped fur jacket at Coachella.

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her fit physique in a low-cut gray corset dress with a cropped fur jacket at Coachella. (Instagram)

Kardashian was “just living life” as she flaunted her fit physique in a low-cut gray corset dress with a cropped fur jacket. She completed her look with black knee-high boots, oversized sunglasses and had her blonde hair in two buns.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker (Instagram)

The 43-year-old then escorted her husband Barker onto the stage before his performance at Coachella. Kardashian donned a blue and black fur jacket while Barker remained topless while showing off her body tattoos.

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO RELEASE RUMORS OF RECONCILIATION AFTER SPOTTED SHARING A KISS WITH COACHELLA

She shared highlights of Barker’s performance on her Instagram with the caption, “My first show @blink182!”

Ariana MadixCoachella

Ariana MadixCoachella (Instagram)

Meanwhile, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix showed her support for Kardashian at her Camp Poosh Coachella event.

Madix was seen in a white two-piece outfit during the Jon Boy Tattoo pop-up. Her ensemble included a white bikini top under a fringed vest and matching lace-up skirt.

Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie attend CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California.

Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie attend CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Getty Images)

Earlier this weekend, she was seen with her best friend and co-star Scheana Shay having a blast under the palm trees.

Madix wore a risque tie-dye crop top with ripped jeans and white sneakers. Shay sizzled in a fishnet skirt and her bikini top had tassels, while she wore matching white platform heels.

Scheana Shay sizzled in a fishnet skirt and her bikini top had tassels, while she wore matching Coachella white platform heels.

Scheana Shay sizzled in a fishnet skirt and her bikini top had tassels, while she wore matching Coachella white platform heels. (Getty Images)

Their appearances come after Madix was embroiled in an infidelity scandal with her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval. Shay also appeared carefree after ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star Raquel Leviss filed a restraining order against her for an alleged attack last month.

Meanwhile, Emma Roberts soaked up the desert sun at the Coachella festival in several fashionable outfits.

Emma Roberts soaked up the desert sun for the Coachella festival in a fashionable outfit.

Emma Roberts soaked up the desert sun for the Coachella festival in a fashionable outfit. (Instagram)

The “American Horror Story” star wore a white, lace-up Prada dress to the music and arts event with pink sunglasses.

Emma Roberts opted for a chic western look for day 2 of Coachella in a white fringed dress with brown cowboy boots.

Emma Roberts opted for a chic western look for day 2 of Coachella in a white fringed dress with brown cowboy boots. (Instagram)

The 32-year-old actress rocked a western chic look for Day 2 of Coachella in a white fringed dress with brown cowboy boots. She accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a matching brown leather shoulder bag.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio dazzled with her hippie-bohemian chic look at Coachella.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Getty Images)

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio dazzled with her hippie-bohemian chic look at Coachella.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio dazzled with her hippie-bohemian chic look at Coachella. (Getty Images)

The former Victoria’s Secret model wore a white strappy top with orange and gold bell bottoms. Her hair flowed down her back with a few braids and she completed her look with tinted sunglasses.

Bad Bunny performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California.

Bad Bunny performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Getty Images)

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny went with a colorful ensemble for his performance at Coachella.

Headlining the first day of the popular music festival, he donned a multicolored jacket with lots of prints ranging from a red and black plaid pattern to a yellow plaid print and matching pants.

LADY GAGA, RIHANNA AND CIARA RULING A RISKY RED CARPET WITH PROVOCATIVE FASHION TRENDS

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, showed off her slender figure while remaining topless under her colorful jacket.

BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jisoo, Ros and Jennie perform on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo, Ros and Jennie perform on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Getty Images)

Hugely popular Korean popstar group Blackpink turned up the heat at the Coachella festival, as the all-female band headlined day two of the music event.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Blackpink’s Lisa, Jisoo, Ros, and Jennie each showed off their own fashion flair with black and pink fashion pieces, from sparkly corsets to a leather jacket and ruffles in between.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coachella’s second weekend is set to begin on Friday, April 21.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/coachella-2023-kourtney-kardashian-emma-roberts-kpop-blackpink-model-celeb-festival-fashion

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: