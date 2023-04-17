Arsenal star’s fiancée Ben White looks stunning in a wedding dress as she holds a glass of champagne over the hen





BEN WHITE’s fiancée Milly Adams wore a wedding dress as she enjoyed her bachelorette party this weekend. The Arsenal defender popped the question during a romantic vacation last May. 9 Milly Adams enjoyed her bachelorette party this weekend Credit: INSTAGRAM / @milly_adams 9 The model wore a wedding dress as she held a glass of champagne Credit: INSTAGRAM / @milly_adams 9 Milly donned a bikini and a “bridal” hat Credit: Instagram After Milly said yes, the beloved pair got “I love you” tattoos on their wrists. As the big day approached, the model enjoyed her bachelorette party with pals. Milly shared a series of snaps on Instagram over the weekend, celebrating the occasion. In three of them, she can be seen holding a glass of champagne as she walks up the stairs. Dressed in a wedding dress in the snaps, Milly seems to burst into laughter. A fourth image shows off her personalized wedding veil. It features the message: “Future Mrs White”. Milly and her friends enjoyed a sumptuous sit-down meal in the luxurious mansion hosting their festivities. 9 Milly unveiled her wedding veil on Instagram Credit: INSTAGRAM / @milly_adams 9 Ben White and Milly got engaged last May Credit: INSTAGRAM / @milly_adams 9 The model has over 18,000 Instagram followers Credit: INSTAGRAM / @milly_adams One of his pals, Bradley Jones, happily sang “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” by Elton John and George Michael…smashing a table in the process. Milly also wore a glam bikini and an elaborate hat reading the word “bride”. White, 25, was in action for Arsenal against West Ham yesterday. The Gunners enjoyed a dream start, with the full-back galloping down the flank before setting up Gabriel Jesus’ opener. Martin Odegaard then made it 2-0 after just ten minutes, before the Hammers came back strong. Said Benrahma netted a penalty in the 33rd minute, Bukayo Saka missing a kick early in the second half. Jarrod Bowen then equalized, with the score remaining at 2-2. Manchester City are now just four points behind the Gunners with one game less. The title-seeking duo will meet at the Etihad on April 26. 9 Milly and Ben are set to wed later this year Credit: INSTAGRAM / @milly_adams 9 The beloved duo have been together for the past year Credit: INSTAGRAM / @milly_adams 9 Like Ben, Milly also had a series of tattoos Credit: INSTAGRAM / @milly_adams

