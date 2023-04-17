The traditional wedding dress is back, says Coterie White and co-founder Melange de Blanc





Pop-up bridal market Melange de Blanc presented a selection of international brands, including Watters, Marchesa, Dany Tibet, Truvelle and Untamed Petals, at Center415 in New York to coincide with New York Bridal Fashion Week. There were traditional dresses in shades of champagne, ecru, white with tone-on-tone embroidery on the eve of Milady; a quietly rebellious spirit emerging from the burgundy, forest green, scarlet and navy tones of Watters; while an alternative to pearls could be seen in hand-painted hemlines at ZB Couture and lightweight floral prints at Savin London. There were convertible dresses at Evan Hirsch for the bride who wants individual looks for the ceremony and reception without having to change; and delicate headpieces created by Halima Grine, who trained in millinery and hand beadwork in France. Taiwanese sister duo Nicole + Felicia known for their celebrity clientele bet on the romantic allure of Acres of Tulle; according to Colombian jeweler Zawadsky, charming embellished bows and beaded skullcaps have proven popular; and hoodies, sweatpants and other cool girl staples from Bridemerch provided brides with fun outfits to wait for the glam squad to arrive. To unpack all of this and better understand the trends that will dominate bridal for Spring 2024, FashionUnited spoke with Christina Wettstein, co-founder and chief brand strategist of Coterie White and Melange de Blanc. Hand Painted Wedding Dresses at Melange de Blanc SS24 Ph. FashionUnited What criteria must brands meet to be included in Melange de Blanc? Our goal for Melange de Blanc was to have a wide range of brands, something for everyone, without overcrowding one category. We were really aware of the number of brands coming from the same country, for example, too many Lebanese designers. We prefer to have two creators with different prices. For us, the market starts for retail from $1,500 up to $15,000. Similarly, for accessories, we want to make sure we have a nice range for everyone, to have one or two of each vibe/aesthetic, say, something floral and something more over the top. Bridal Accessories by Halima Grine at Melange de Blanc Ph. FashionUnited Are weddings back to where they were before the pandemic? Absolutely, there were more weddings last year than I have ever seen! Weddings are definitely back and reimagined, but I think the way this new generation of brides shop for dresses has changed, and they’ve changed the categories they want to spend money on. Millennials all want to be different; they care a lot about the quality and construction of the dresses. Dresses by Nicole + Felicia (left) and Eve de Milady (right) at Melange de Blanc Bridal popup Ph. FashionUnited What buyer or designer insights are noteworthy for Spring 2024? Luxurious yet classic Chantilly lace is in vogue, beading remains a staple, and more understated 3D elements have been important to shoppers so far. Designers create very sophisticated looks and amp them up with removable gloves or sleeves to provide a more versatile look. Shoppers demand beautiful handmade beading and embroidery, traditional lace and lots of satin. Mikado is still a great structured and clean fabric, but we’ve seen a slight increase in satin, it’s back in full force. Non-Traditional Bridal Colors at Melange de Blanc SS24 Ph. FashionUnited Are there any particular dresses or silhouette trends that stand out? This season is all about a modern, romantic yet traditional bride, from dresses to accessories. In terms of silhouettes, we are witnessing the re-emergence of incredibly flattering Basque waists, box pleats and more opaque, less transparent looks than past seasons. Another big trend that continues to gain traction is the second look. Brides love the LWD (little white dress) where they can show off their personality on their wedding day. We see a lot of ostrich feathers, scattered pearls and pearls. If a bride is torn between two very different dresses when shopping for her wedding dress, LWD is a fun way to incorporate the look she chose not to go with. Bridal headpieces by Zawadsky at pop-up market Melange de Blanc Ph. FashionUnited Are there alternative embellishments to beading or a more minimalist aesthetic emerging? Over the past few seasons we’ve seen a huge infusion of hand painted fabrics and 3D floral trends, which we’re still seeing quite a bit. But now I think the traditional bride is coming back to less sheer dresses and more lined dresses. We saw more architectural and well-designed dresses this season.

