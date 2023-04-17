Chatham dress and costume giveaway lowers cost barrier for young people enjoying graduations and proms





Content of the article 8th grade graduations and high school proms are milestones for young people and a local volunteer organization continues to make sure cost isn’t a barrier to students looking their best on these important days .

Content of the article Saturday kicked off the annual free prom and graduation outfit giveaway and this year FreeHelpCK is making sure young men will look good too by giving away suits and shoes. This is the first year costumes have been given out, said organizer Geri Hughson. A new dress or suit may be too expensive for some families, which prompted FreeHelpCK to start this project six years ago. It’s expensive and we don’t want it to be, Hughson said. We believe in giving every child a chance to feel special and breaking down any barriers that might prevent them from attending graduation or proms, said volunteer Tim Haskell. A child shouldn’t have to worry about fitting in because of their financial situation, he added. That’s why it’s important that we help. . . by offering them a nice outfit and helping them to integrate by giving them the same chance to feel good about themselves.

Content of the article They donated 400 dresses last year and expect to top this year, Hughson said. FreeHelpCK volunteers will be working every Saturday until May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location inside downtown Chatham. The events attract young people from outside Chatham-Kent and as far away as Windsor, she said. When young people come looking for graduation or prom clothes, they look for items in their size and then try them on in the on-site locker rooms. Shoes and jewelry are also available. It’s like going shopping, says Hughson. They choose what they like. An extravagant event on June 30 is planned for 50 young people who register to participate, she added. They’ll bring their outfit to the DCC Boutique that day, have their hair and makeup done, and then have their photo taken at the Retro Suites by professional photographer Michael Carter. The program is possible thanks to generous donations from the community, Hughson said. FreeHelpCK is still accepting donations of gently used dresses, dress pants, suits, ties, shoes, and jewelry. For more details, visit freehelpck.ca or charities’ social media sites.

