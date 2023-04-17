Fashion
The reason a woman refused to design her cousin’s wedding dress saved online
A woman has taken to the internet to find out if she was wrong for refusing to design her cousin’s wedding dress, despite it being a family tradition.
In a post on Reddit’s Am I the A*******? Forum (AITA) Last Thursday, 29-year-old u/Dressdesignerdrama user shared that she was usually allowed to let her creativity run wild when designing a unique dress for her family members. But recently, her 23-year-old cousin explained that she wanted a replica of a dress created by English designer Sarah Burton. The famous designer is best known for designing the wedding dress for the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton in 2011.
But, u/Dressdesignerdrama declined to design the dress, which seems like the right choice, according to wedding expert Zoe Burke, who recently spoke to Newsweek about the Reddit post, which currently has 7,300 upvotes.
The average wedding dress price for brides is $1,800, according to The Knot. The online wedding planner surveyed 12,000 couples and found that 93% of respondents had opted for a new dress with a new design to wear on their big day.
u/Dressdesignerdrama began the post by explaining that she has been designing wedding dresses for her siblings, aunts and cousins for the past decade.
“I always said yes because I love doing it,” she wrote. However, the idea of designing her cousin’s dress did not excite her at all.
“I don’t like this cousin at all, her parents spoiled her beyond rot,” she wrote, adding that she didn’t want to ruin the family tradition, so she agreed to meet his cousin to hear his ideas.
“She immediately shows me pictures of Sara Burton wedding dresses and tells me she wants something exactly like the pictures, I try to suggest a change in neckline or color and she shuts it up and tells me that ‘she wants exactly that,’ u/Dressdesignerdrama wrote. “I told her I wouldn’t make her dress because I love designing clothes that embody their wearer and suit them, not ripping off other designers so she could look chic in a knockoff.”
Since then, there has been family drama as the cousin and her parents are disappointed that tradition is broken.
Newsweek contacted Hitched’s editor Burke, who said: “Copying an exact design can get you in hot water, legally, so she’s definitely doing the right thing by refusing to create an exact copy. Not only does she avoid a lawsuit, but it also respects the designer and her work, as well as her own artistic integrity.”
Burke added that the problem could be solved if the original poster explained that she “doesn’t want to be sued for scamming another designer should be enough to solve this problem”.
Reddit users react
So far, more than 720 Reddit users have commented on u/Dressdesignerdrama’s post to express their opinion on the matter.
The top comment alone has 13,700 upvotes, which read, “If your cousin wants a specific dress, she should just buy the specific dress. The “tradition” was that you designed the dresses and shared those creative moments with your family members. . Of course, [she] and her parents are upset. The kind of dress she wants is very expensive. Doing it to you is much cheaper. I think it’s time you broke with tradition.”
In the comments, u/Dressdesignerdrama told other users that the desired dress was out of the bride’s budget.
“The tradition was also to ask OP if she wanted/could design a dress for them, not deciding OP would do it and just asking for a date to discuss the details lol. Audacity,” one user wrote. Reddit.
Another wrote: “NTA. She’s not asking you to design a dress – she’s asking you to help her save money on a designer dress. Plus you can say ‘no’ to anyone. what a reason. Your family is not entitled to your efforts.”
Newsweek contacted u/Dressdesignerdrama for comment. We were unable to verify the details of the case.
If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice and your story could be published on Newsweek.
|
