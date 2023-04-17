Say yes to the right wedding dress

When it comes to shopping for the perfect wedding dress, it’s not all buttons and bows. There are plenty of other criteria to consider, and brides and salons in the area have provided Catholic Review with some of their top tips for choosing your dream dress.

Budget

Budget is probably the most important factor. If only the dress is included, you might find your wallet stretched when alterations and accessories such as a veil, jewelry and shoes are added, said Julia Kilcullen, who was married at Sacred Heart, Glyndon, in October.

Look at the cheapest dresses in your price range and go up, she advised. Also, ask bridal salons about the price ranges of the dresses they offer.

Don’t worry about the dress, says Mikaela LAltrelli, shown with her husband, Robert, at their 2022 wedding.

Mary Gamberdella of Gamberdella in Towson noted that while her salon has many high-end dresses, it also has some that are less expensive so they can accommodate a range of customers. Gamberdella, who frequently attends Mass at the Carmelite Monastery in Baltimore, also recommended doing sample sales and chest sales to save money. Katy Frederique of St. John in Westminster urged brides-to-be to hone their negotiation skills. Don’t be afraid to try to negotiate the price when you find a dress you really like, she says.

Style

Brides and consultants agree that knowing your style is important. The bottom line? Bring photos from Pinterest and Instagram to give consultants an idea of ​​what you like.

Do your homework first. Don’t get carried away with trends and designer names, says Mikaela LAltrelli, who ultimately bought her wedding dress at Kleinfelds in New York (yes, that Kleinfelds). And don’t get obsessed with the size of the dress you buy, said LAltrelli, who attends St. Casimir in Canton. You wear it for your day. No one there will care what size you wear.

Brides-to-be also need to be flexible, according to Lindsay Montanye, a parishioner from Sacred Heart, Glyndon, who plans to get married in July at Historic London Town & Gardens in Edgewater. Try lots of different styles, advised Montanye, who was originally drawn to a lace A-line dress. After trying on other dresses, I finally decided on a slim fit.

Listen to the dress adviser, because they do that very frequently, Kilcullen agreed.

Comfort is key if you want to dance on the big day, Kilcullen and LAltrelli said. I put on white sneakers to dance! Kilcullen said.

Purchases

If some brides find their dress during the first shopping, it takes longer for others. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t find it the first or second time around, Montanye said. Relax into the process so you can receive what is there.

And don’t forget the timing. Kilcullen ordered her dress 10 months before her wedding, and it arrived just in time. If you’re getting married very soon, make sure the consultant knows about it, she said.

Additionally, brides should limit their crew to no more than four people, preferably two to three, Gamberdella said.

Seasons

The time of year is also important. This means paying attention not only to the dress but also to the venue. Montanye said her July wedding date and garden-themed venue helped her choose her dress. I needed a light dress that’s easy to walk in since it’s a summer wedding, she said.

But Gamberdella said the rules on what to wear during specific seasons are no longer very strict. There really is no more season in the bride, she said. That’s all the girl wants.

