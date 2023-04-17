What do you think of strict uniforms and dress codes?





Do you wear a uniform for school, work, sports or any other activity? Have you already? Or do you have a strict dress code that, for example, tells you what colors you can and cannot wear or prohibits you from wearing certain types of clothing like jeans, shorts and tank tops? What do you think of these uniforms or dress codes? Do they put you at ease and connect you with your teammates or classmates? Or do you feel uncomfortable and limited? Would you change anything about the uniform or the dress code if you could? In the article The Runners Changing Course on Uniform Expectations, Nell Gallogly writes about competitive running and how standards for women’s uniforms are slowly changing. The article begins: In eighth grade, Katelyn Hutchinson, a runner at the University of Kentucky, learned the power of a uniform. His coach had designed a running kit that made the college team feel comfortable and cool, Hutchinson said. The experience left a strong impression: uniforms can make athletes feel like themselves. It was the last time Hutchinson remembers feeling comfortable in a race day kit. In high school, everything was tight. Women’s uniforms get smaller and tighter as they move up from high school through college to professional running, while men’s uniforms generally stay hanging in high school, a loose singlet, and flowy shorts or spandex knee-deep for sprinters. A growing number of amateur and elite runners are challenging these norms through dress and dialogue. Many hold a simple belief: you run better when you’re comfortable. They inspired a domino effect, allowing more runners to feel comfortable pushing uniform standards. Top brands are taking note: One size doesn’t work for this sport, said Jordana Katcher, vice president of global women’s sportswear at Nike. But the differences between male and female standards were not initially etched in sporting tradition. In 1928, when women were first allowed to compete in athletics at the Olympics, they donned uniforms closely resembling the kits of men’s teams. In the 1980s and 1990s, sportswear companies began incorporating new textile technologies, including spandex, in an effort to improve performance. To date, companies are looking for uniform designs that can offer athletes milliseconds of time savings on their competition, Katcher said. As athletes embraced the tighter style, aesthetics for men and women continued to diverge. A typical women’s running kit became buns (also called briefs or bundies) and a tight spandex top. A bathing suit, more or less. Students, read the entire article, then tell us: Have you noticed in school or on televised sports that the uniforms of female athletes are more revealing than those of male athletes? If so, do you think these differences are acceptable?

From your experience with rules about physical appearance, do you think all genders are subject to the same level of expectations? Is it harder for some people to follow the guidelines than for others? Explain.

The article mentions the idea that you run better when you’re comfortable. Do you think people learn, work, perform and do things better if they are comfortable? Share an example, if you have one, from your own life.

If you’ve never worn a uniform or been told to follow a dress code, do you think you wish you didn’t have to choose your outfit every day? Do you think that could prevent distraction? Minimize socio-economic differences between people? Promote a sense of unity? Or could it stifle your creativity and self-expression? If you have experience with uniforms or dress codes, what do you think of these commonly cited reasons for imposing such rules?

Have you ever pushed back on uniforms or dress codes? Do you know anyone? If so, how did it go? What were you told about why such rules are in place? What did you dispute?

Taking inspiration from the college track coach who designed uniforms that would make the team comfortable and cool, sketch a version of a uniform you could wear as a student, athlete, or employee, then say- us: What decisions did you make about things like comfort, functionality, aesthetics, cost, etc. ? How is your version an improvement over the original? Students aged 13 and over in the US and Britain, and 16 and over elsewhere, are invited to comment. All comments are moderated by Learning Network staff, but remember that once your comment is accepted, it will be made public and can be printed. Find more student opinion questions here. Teachers, check out this guide to learn how you can incorporate these prompts into your classroom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/17/learning/what-are-your-thoughts-on-uniforms-and-strict-dress-codes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related