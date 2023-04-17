SpaceX is turning today’s Starship orbital flight test into a wet dress rehearsal





SpaceX just announced that today’s orbital flight test attempt of the Starship Launch System will now be a wet dress rehearsal, due to a frozen pressure valve. This means that the countdown will end at T-10 seconds. The news came around T-8 minutes and countdown. It will take the company at least 48 hours to recycle the vehicle, meaning another launch attempt won’t happen until Wednesday morning at the earliest. So far, SpaceX appeared to have nominal launch preparations, with propellant loading beginning earlier this morning at the company’s sprawling facility near Boca Chica, Texas. The company is preparing for the first-ever orbital launch attempt of the Starship rocket, which consists of a Super Heavy Booster and upper stage, also known as Starship. Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built, surpassing even NASA’s Space Launch System, which first flew last year. Once operational, it will be able to transport 100 to 150 tons of mass into orbit, on the Moon or even on Mars. Indeed, Starship is the cornerstone of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s plans to make humans a multiplanetary species. But even before blasting off to Mars, SpaceX has already amassed an impressive number of launch contracts for the system. These include a $2.9 billion contract from NASA, which will see Starship retooled to land humans on the moon. Several private manned spaceflight missions are also booked on Starship. Initiatives like dearMOON, led by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, will use Starship to send a crew of nine on lunar missions. Billionaire Jared Isaacman’s Polaris program is also booked on Starship. Development…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/04/17/spacex-transitions-todays-starship-orbital-flight-test-to-wet-dress-rehearsal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related