My go-to summer dress never wrinkles and is comfortable for long days of travel and its $31 on Amazon

It may come as a surprise to learn that even travel writers sometimes struggle to pack their bags. Personally, I’m a notorious overpacker (just ask my husband!) because I never know what I want to wear. Also, I tend to be more spontaneous when traveling and need versatile outfit options. For this reason, I turn to pieces that are both stylish and comfortable, but also flattering.

That’s why I love it Merokeety T-Shirt Dress at Amazon. The dress works so well for just about any event, whether I’m at home or exploring a new destination, and it’s so comfortable. It doesn’t hurt that the tie-front style is pretty forgiving around the midsection either. And right now, the dress is on sale for up to 18% off (plus an additional 10% with coupon on site), making it a must-have for travel plans this spring.

$31 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

The dress is 95% rayon with just a hint of spandex to give it the right amount of stretch for all day comfort. I found these dresses pack away quite well and I don’t have to worry about creases thanks to the easy going fabric. I just roll them up to maximize space in my checked bag, then shake them out before I want to wear one.

I have the dress in three colors (yes, it’s awesome) and all three took the trip with me on my recent trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, because I can wear them with almost anything. The plum dress was perfect for a stroll along Puerto Vallarta’s Malecn one evening. Its rolled up short sleeves weren’t warm enough for the 60 degree Fahrenheit temperature on the boardwalk, so I layered a white denim jacket with the dress for some warmth. Best of all, my slip-on sneakers were the perfect finishing touch that kept my feet comfortable while I explored the lovely shops.

With 24 colors to choose from in women’s sizes S-XL, this dress can take you anywhere, whether you’re traveling or staying closer to home. When I’m not traveling, I still wear these dresses all the time. I wore the black dress to a funeral with low heels one day. Another time I enhanced the crew neckline with a statement necklace and finished with sparkly ballet flats to turn the dress into a casual look for attending a play. The front tie style and gathers add just a bit of flair and mimic a no-fuss wrap dress.

Over 3,000 people gave the dress a solid five-star rating on Amazon, with a delirious customer that it looks great, feels great and is a must buy! The reviews are fair enough, with another critic having judged it both comfortable and flattering.

Like me, other customers also like the soft material of the dress, which is like wearing your favorite t-shirt. Another happy customer summed it up perfectly saying: This dress is everything! It will also reap the compliments, as indicated in several reviews left by delighted buyers.

And as if all that wasn’t enough to make you want to buy several, know that this easy dress is machine washable. You won’t be able to tumble dry it, but that’s not a deal breaker for me because it’s such a versatile piece.

Believe me, the Merokeety T-Shirt Dress is basically the perfect summer dress, and it’s even better now that it’s on sale for $31 with Amazon’s digital coupon. It’s the perfect time to try on this wear-everywhere dress, so like me, you’ll be ready for anything on your spring and summer getaways.

