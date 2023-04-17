Comment on Queen’s wedding dress to Kate Middleton resurfaces: ‘Horrible’

Queen Elizabeth II’s critical response to the sight of Kate Middleton’s wedding dress on display at Buckingham Palace in 2011 has gone viral after it resurfaced on video-sharing platform TikTok.

Kate married Prince William in a national celebration on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey and the couple will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this month.

For the commission of one of the most anticipated wedding dresses of the past two decades, Kate settled on the design house of Alexander McQueen whose creative director, Sarah Burton, created a classic ivory satin dress with a lace overlay with long sleeves and a heart. shaped neckline.

Prince William and Kate Middleton pictured on their wedding day at Westminster Abbey, April 29, 2011. The Princess’ wedding dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

After the wedding day itself, the dress was put on display at Buckingham Palace as part of a special royal wedding display for the public.

Before the opening of the exhibition, Kate and Queen Elizabeth II toured the windows, but the monarch was not too enthusiastic about the dress which was mounted on an invisible mannequin with the wedding veil and the Cartier tiara floating above an absent head.

Shown in the Tiktok videoUploaded by user the.royal.watcher and viewed over 700,000 times, the Queen is heard commenting to Kate that the illusion of the flowing dress and tiara was “awful, wasn’t it!”

“Without my face there?” Kate is then heard saying in the clip captured by the press cameras previewing the exhibit. “Horrible…dreadful,” the queen replied lightly.

The monarch is then introduced to the exhibition’s curator, Caroline de Guitaut, assistant surveyor of the Queen’s works of art for the Royal Collection Trust.

The humorous incident was shared around the time of the monarch’s death in September 2022 at the age of 96, in compilations of clips of her funniest moments.

Royal expert Christine Ross said Newsweek it was a classic example of Elizabeth’s good humor.

“The Queen had a very good sense of humor, but it was undeniably a dry sense of humor,” she said.

“The lighting and the headless mannequin gave this display a macabre feel, which the Queen immediately pointed out. Kate and the Queen joked about the nature of the display.”

The Queen was well aware of the idea of ​​lending her dresses for fashion shows, although she was not too fond of seeing her wardrobes empty and her dresses displayed for all to see.

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II pictured at Buckingham Palace viewing an exhibition of the Princess’s wedding dress, July 22, 2011.

In 2016, 90 of the monarch’s most famous evening dresses and day dresses were put on display at Buckingham Palace for tourists to view on her 90th birthday. The exhibit included the canary-yellow coat, dress and hat designed by his right-hand man, Angela Kelly, for William and Kate’s nuptials in 2011.

“I think both women see the kind of weird nature of putting your clothes on in full view of thousands of people,” Ross said of Elizabeth and Kate. “But finally [they] understand the historical value and significance.”

Throughout her married life, Kate became increasingly seen as a style leader, having transformed her fashion over time.

In 2022, when Queen Elizabeth died and the new King Charles made his son, William, Prince of Wales, Kate became his Princess of Wales.

In this new elevated station as the second oldest female member of the Royal Family, behind Queen Camilla, the Princess has taken on a greater share of responsibility. Perhaps to reflect this, Kate has moved her aesthetic away from her previous coat-dress fashion to more fitted trouser suits, perfect for any work engagement.

The Princess’ fashion choice is a much-anticipated factor in the upcoming coronation which will see King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

