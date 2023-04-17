What Not to Wear: Debut Edition and Other Tips for Your Graduation Day

For those still scrambling for the perfect Starter outfit, here are some tips to help you out.

With Beginning around the corner, many of you already know what you’re going to wear. Some of you may have planned your outfits months ago. (I hope you at least removed your badges from the plastic to let the creases fall out.)

There’s no official dress code for the Beginning, but for those still looking for the perfect outfit, here are some handy tips to help you dress up and get ready for the big day.

The Spring 2023 launch is a rain or shine event. Graduates and guests are advised to monitor the weather forecast and dress as required. Umbrellas are not permitted inside Bobby Dodd Stadium. Each outdoor ceremony should last approximately two to two and a half hours.

Starting attire:

Don’t bring a bag. If you must have a bag, specify it. Launch events at Bobby Dodd Stadium are subject to the venue’s clear bag policy. See full policy at ramblinwreck.com/clearbag. Baggage valets will be located at Gate 1 and at the Peters parking deck if required.

Travel light. This will save you from having to carry a bag or leave your bag with the valet. If you’re wearing a dress or skirt, try to find one with pockets to carry small items like keys or your phone.

Dress comfortably. You will be at the event for approximately three and a half hours. The event will be a combination of standing and sitting, so make sure you are dressed comfortably enough for both. Students will process in front of the stage as their names are called, so make sure you can step into your shoes. If you wear pants, consider khakis and shoes. If you plan on wearing heels, see the don’t wear new shoes section and consider a low heel (and you’ll be walking on artificial grass). Check the weather and consider light layers to be sure you’ll be comfortable outdoors. Wear a jacket if necessary and think about how it can fit over or under your badges.

Suggest that your guests dress casually. Although there is no dress code, many guests like to dress up for this special day. Parents and alumni can often be seen wearing Tech colors and gear, and sometimes international guests wear traditional clothing from their country. Tell them about the clear bag entry policy so they too can plan accordingly. Suggest your guests also wear layers, they will be outside for an extended period of time and need to be prepared.

Whatever you choose to wear, the photos you take will be there for a while, so pick something you won’t mind seeing a few years down the line. When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with white and gold.

Don’ts for dress:

Don’t think that because you’re wearing a dress, it doesn’t matter what you’re wearing underneath. Throughout the day you will take many photos and at some point you may want to take off your badges.

Do not wear new shoes. The start is not the day to break new shoes and you will be walking on the grass of Grant Field. Another tip: don’t wear high heels if you’re not used to walking in them. On your walk on stage, you need to focus on the moment you’ve been waiting for for the past four (or five) years, without worrying about tripping.

Don’t spend too much time styling your hair. Keep in mind that you will be wearing a graduation cap for a few hours. If you’re planning an elaborate hairstyle, try it on with your cap before graduation day to make sure the cap is still in place.

Don’t Make Your Mortar Board Too Epic. Remember that someone has to sit behind you, and if you’re decorating your cap with anything 3D, try not to keep it more than an inch or two from the board.

Don’t forget your badges. Make sure you have your cap, robe, pompom, cords, and stole (and hood, for graduate students). There will be no extras at Bobby Dodd. And don’t wait until the day of the beginning to unpack it. Take it out of the plastic, make sure you have it all, and hang it up to drop some creases. (If you’re feeling ambitious, give it an iron or steamer.)

Other getting started tips:

Set an alarm, especially for morning ceremonies. Doors will open one hour before the start of the ceremony. Graduates must arrive at the stadium 30 minutes before the start of the ceremony. Set your alarm and have a buddy system to make sure you wake up. (See the full back-to-school schedule).

Charge your phone. You will scan a virtual calling card as you enter Bobby Dodd Stadium and will want to reunite with your family members after the ceremony. Bring a phone with a full charge. Pro tip: Take a screenshot of your pass before you arrive. Better yet, print your GradPass and never worry about your phone’s battery life again.

Hydrate and take a restroom break before you arrive. Try to be well rested, nourished, hydrated and ready to attend the ceremony.

Plan ahead where to meet your guests after the ceremony. There will be no official procession inside or outside the site. Suggest a specific meeting place in advance, even if it’s not near the stadium, to make sure you’re away from others but can still find family members and reunite easily . Post a seating plan showing where in the stadium your guests can pick you up during the event.

Send your guests parking information. Note the parking areas available at beginning.gatech.edu/parking.

Most importantly, remember to enjoy the day and reflect on all you accomplished at Georgia Tech. Congratulations, graduates!

For faculty and staff: Volunteers are still needed to help Commencement run smoothly and in accordance with public health guidelines. Learn more and register.