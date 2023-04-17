David’s Bridal Files for Bankruptcy, Again – NBC10 Philadelphia





Davids Bridal, one of the largest wedding dress retailers, has filed for bankruptcy. The Pennsylvania-based company announced Monday morning he had filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey. In its filing, David’s Bridal said it would pursue a sale process for the business. They also plan to file recognition proceedings in Canada and a subsidiary of David’s Bridal plans to start administrative proceedings for its company in the United Kingdom. The move comes just days after David’s Bridal announced plans to cut at least 9,000 jobs in the United States, as the 70-year-old company continued to struggle after emerging from bankruptcy five years ago. In a statement, David’s Bridal CEO James Marcum said that while the company has made progress in transforming the business, it continues to face ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Over the past few years, we’ve made significant progress in our transformation to meet the needs of brides today and tomorrow,” Marcum said. “We have successfully modernized our marketing and customer interaction processes and brought our retail service levels to best-in-class. Nonetheless, our business continues to be challenged by the post-COVID environment. and uncertain economic conditions, which lead us to take this step to identify a buyer who can continue to operate our business in the future.We are determined to remain focused on our future, as we believe we have an important role to play. play to ensure that every bride, regardless of budget, can have her perfect dress. On his website, David’s Bridal assured customers that stores will remain open and continue to accept and fill orders as the busy wedding and prom seasons prepare. He also said store credits will continue to be honored, gift cards are still accepted, and customers can continue to submit returns and exchanges of dresses “in accordance with existing policies.” Additional information on frequently asked questions can be found here. The New York Times reports the bridal company is in talks with investment bank Houlihan Lokey as it seeks buyers for the declining business. The company has approximately 300 stores in the United States In November 2018, David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy, which wiped out over $400 million in long-term debt. It emerged from bankruptcy three months later with a revamped marketing plan targeting millennial brides.

