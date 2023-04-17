Rachel McAdams wore a red cutout dress for the ‘Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret. First





Browse the top celebrity fashion moments of 2023 so far, and you’ll quickly notice that almost every celebrity is wearing the bright red color trend. In January, Kate Middleton embraced the intense hue with her Alexander McQueen ensemble, while Rihanna wore the loud hue to Super Bowl 2023 (her custom Loewe outfit will undoubtedly go down in history). And surprise, surprise there is still another A-lister jumping on that color train this year: Recently, Rachel McAdams wowed in a red cutout dress at the premiere of her new film, Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret. On April 15, McAdams set fire to the red uh, yellow? carpet at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, wearing a skin-baring ruched dress from the Victoria Beckhams Pre-Fall 2023 collection. Not only did the traffic stop number tap into the edgy shade of the year, but it also boasted sultry and trendy cutouts. Taking the statement ensemble one step further, the 44-year-old actor opted for coordinating red square-toe strappy pumps. From there, McAdams accessorized dazzling diamond stud earrings and several rings from fine jewelry brand VRAI. And to tie it all together, she slipped on a subtle rosy red lipstick. Unique Nicole/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images For those unfamiliar with Judy Blume’s novel Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret. McAdams plays the mother, Barbara Simon, in the film. She’s a great mom. She’s imperfect, but that makes her perfect, McAdams said People about her character at the film’s premiere on Saturday night. The actor, who has two children IRL, went on to say: As a mother, it’s not too, too hard to find the mess, the privilege of being able to watch a child grow up and be their parent. The film comes out on April 28, so get your tickets soon. Plus, if you haven’t embraced the 2023 color trend yet, it’s not too late. Shop a luxe selection of fiery red dresses, below. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

