How to Dress Kids for the Pool, Swimsuit Tips by Kevin Tarpley





(WYTV) – We’ve seen warmer temperatures lately, which means pools are going to open up and kids are going to be swimming a lot. As temperatures climb, families will head to the water to cool off. Parents can choose their child’s swimwear based on cool designs or styles, but Youngstown Lifeguard Academy president Kevin Tarpley recommends scrapping those and buying solid swimwear instead. bright colors for your child. Launch of the Raising Dough for Autism campaign

“When you look in the water, you want to be able to distinguish between the bottom of a pool or if it’s on the edge of a lake, you want to see something discolored so you can identify where that person may be find yourself,” Tarpley explained. In a test study conducted by Alive Solutions Inc., a company specializing in water safety, the colors of swimsuits were tested to see their visibility in swimming pools and in open water. He found that the most visible colors for visibility were neon yellow, neon green, and neon orange.

But Tarpley stresses that you need to consider your child’s race when buying a swimsuit. “If I have yellow, people will be able to tell the distinction based solely on my skin color and the color of the fabric. You’ll be able to say, ‘It’s a person,'” Tarpley said. And in case of a panic, whether your child drowns or disappears in a crowded pool or lake, having a swimsuit that’s easy to describe is essential. “If you’re at a lake or seaside you want to be able to tell the lifeguard they’re wearing X, Y or Z so they can focus and that’s what they’re going to look for “, said Tarpley. While choosing your child’s swimsuit wisely can help keep them safe, it’s not enough. Never leave your child unattended in or near water, make sure they have the tools and knowledge to swim safely, and keep your eyes on them at all times.

