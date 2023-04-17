



If, like most people with taste and a penchant for comfort, you’re mourning the end of cable knit season, I’m here to tell you not to worry. The time to put away your chunky oversized knits hasn’t come yet! And if you don’t believe me, check out certified style icon Shawn Mendes, who wore the five times in the past two months, and looked good doing it every time. Favorite Daughter Oversized Cable-Knit Sweater Favorite Daughter Oversized Cable-Knit Sweater Shawn Mendes wears the Favorite Daughter Oversized Cable Knit Sweater. BACKGROUND GRID A cable knit sweater is a necessity. Everyone from your Logan Roys to your Shawn Mendeses has to less A. And this spectrum alone shows the versatility of the piece, you can wear it formally, dress it up with pants and loafers. You can wear it like Shawn does, to church (with Justin Bieber, no less) or to run errands, paired with jeans or cargos, worn in the sun Or The shadow. This style, comfortable and cozy, knows no weather limits. Or, for that matter, sex. Sure, it’s a piece of women’s clothing, but the loose, relaxed yet chic fit of the Favorite Daughter Oversized Cable Knit Sweater begs to be worn on a casual afternoon, or a Wednesday at the office, or, if you’re Shawn Mendes, maybe a studio session where you record your next chart-topping album. Favorite Daughter Oversized Cable-Knit Sweater Favorite Daughter Oversized Cable-Knit Sweater And with a wool and cashmere blend and ribbed hems, it’s a sweater you’ll covet until you buy it, and when you do. TO DO buy it, you wear it over and over again. Over your favorite t-shirt, under your favorite winter coat, with sneakers or dress shoes or sandals. So I say to this sweater, until I have one myself in my hands, in the words of Shawn Mendes: Everything means nothing if I can’t have you. Squire Esquire Lettermark Logo Trishna Rikhy is the Associate Style Commerce Editor at Esquire. Previously, his writings have appeared in Vogue Runway, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, V MAN, etc. She’s based in New York, but can probably be found wherever the strongest cup of coffee is.

