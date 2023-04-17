Fashion
NBA players use ‘tunnel walks’ to show off their personal style
When Daniel Solomon was a student at Indiana University in 2014, he sold fashion to friends on the men’s basketball team who had trouble finding the hottest clothes and shoes in their size. OG Anunoby, a top Indiana Hoosiers player, was one of them. In 2017, Anunoby was drafted by the Toronto Raptors, a professional NBA team, and turned to Solomon to help create his off-court look.
At that time, a new generation of basketball players was creating personal brands, with off-court style arguably as important as on-court performance. NBA legends like LeBron James had turned game-day arrivals known as “tunnel walks” for the pathways connecting locker rooms to arena entrances into something like the league’s mat equivalent Hollywood red.
But young players like Anunoby and his peers have since upped their style game, shaping their looks to the beat of social media and swapping streetwear staples for high fashion. This has fueled the growing demand for specialist stylists and “plugs” who can provide basketball players with distinctive looks while creating new marketing opportunities for luxury brands.
These days, Solomon has a lucrative business selling “shots” to a client list that includes hundreds of professional basketball players, who now dress in high-fashion brands for their walks through the forward tunnels. -match. During the NBA playoffs, when all eyes are on the players, brands like Thom Browne, Celine, Bottega Veneta, Marni, Rick Owens and Prada, as well as “insider” labels like Chrome Hearts and Who Decides War, will almost certainly be on full display.
“Brands really see how important the tunnels and everything we do are to society and pop culture,” said Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, known for wearing bold fashion pieces generating memes like an oversized pink sweater by Raf Simons.
The case of the “gunshots”
Solomon launched his career from his family home in suburban Long Island, funneling streetwear brands like Supreme into Anunoby’s hotel room whenever he was in New York for games. Soon, Solomon’s serve spread with other players, and he became known throughout the league as a “plug” for cool clothes. (Unlike a stylist, who typically borrows clothes from brands, a “plug” sources and sells merchandise like a vendor at a vintage market). Today, Solomon hosts more than 100 hotel pop-ups a year and generates annual sales that he places in the top seven figures.
“If you’re on the road and someone pulls up with thousands of clothes, and you can choose whatever you want, that’s very effective,” Kuzma said.
For the NBA’s best players, wearing “fire cuts” is worth almost as much as being able to “knock down downtown threes” and they are increasingly turning to high fashion to catch the eye. “The internet has forced everyone to want to be more fashionable,” said Toreno Winn Jr., who does Kuzma’s hair. “It’s about creating moments because people’s attention spans are short these days.”
Shai-Gilgeous Alexander shows off his high-fashion streetwear mash-up as he walks through the tunnel. Credit: Courtesy of Richard Ontiveros-Gima
“Style icon is the perfect way to describe these guys,” said vintage specialist Tom DeCeglie, who, like Solomon, sells to players in their hotels throughout the eight-month NBA season. “It’s crazy how the tunnel walk got to this level because I remember guys just coming in sweatshirts, and that was it.”
The opportunity for brands
The mechanics of how clothing ends up on players is different from how Hollywood red carpet dressing works. NBA players are much taller and wider than average, and brands have a hard time lending them pieces because most don’t sample them. Thus, players generally purchase their own looks from retailers or league “plugs”. Sometimes they pay for custom branded orders. And because they are paying customers, their relationships with fashion brands are often less transactional than traditional sponsorship deals.
While some brands pay players for placement, others, like Italian luxury brand Marni, prefer to engage with NBA players as VIP customers, citing authenticity. And being adopted by athletes means exposing the brand to millions of their global fans who watch their matches and see what they wear on TV and social media.
Jordan Clarkson wears a Givenchy x BStroy jacket for his tunnel walk this month. Credit: Courtesy of Richard Ontiveros-Gima
“It makes perfect sense because athletes, especially in America, are your heroes,” said Hung La, the founder of independent menswear brand Lu’u Dan, which saw a significant increase in sales. of her tiger print sweatshirt when Kuzma wore the item earlier this year.
Kuzma, however, wants to channel her style icon status into her own brand, Childhood Dreams. Meanwhile, Solomon and DeCeglie aim to exploit the opportunity in college basketball, whose players are attracting considerable attention and are now allowed to profit from their image.
Top image caption: Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma is known for his tunnel-walking style, including this Rick Owens puff (Credit: Courtesy of Richard Ontiveros-Gima).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/nba-tunnel-walks-fashion-bof/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- China prepares military for 2027 war with Taiwan, US think tank says
- Scholz backs EU-Indonesia deal to reduce dependence on China
- Hollywood screenwriters authorize wage strike
- Wisden pleads for Test cricket to be given a kiss of life
- Latest trends and styles to try this festive season
- Donald Trump’s belongings are worth at least $1.2 billion
- Actor Anthony Edwards lists historic Dana Point beach house for $6.5 million – Orange County Register
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Alastair Thomson Named Senior Advisor for Data Technology Innovation at NIH’s Advanced Research Project Agency for Health
- Hear what Putin had to say to China’s new defense minister
- ‘Friend, visionary, most popular world leader for reason’ of US and Uganda at IMF, Modi applauds profusely
- US sails warship through Taiwan Strait after Chinese drills