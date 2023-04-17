NBA players use ‘tunnel walks’ to show off their personal style

Written by Robert Codero Contributors Daniel Yaw Miller

When Daniel Solomon was a student at Indiana University in 2014, he sold fashion to friends on the men’s basketball team who had trouble finding the hottest clothes and shoes in their size. OG Anunoby, a top Indiana Hoosiers player, was one of them. In 2017, Anunoby was drafted by the Toronto Raptors, a professional NBA team, and turned to Solomon to help create his off-court look.

At that time, a new generation of basketball players was creating personal brands, with off-court style arguably as important as on-court performance. NBA legends like LeBron James had turned game-day arrivals known as “tunnel walks” for the pathways connecting locker rooms to arena entrances into something like the league’s mat equivalent Hollywood red.

But young players like Anunoby and his peers have since upped their style game, shaping their looks to the beat of social media and swapping streetwear staples for high fashion. This has fueled the growing demand for specialist stylists and “plugs” who can provide basketball players with distinctive looks while creating new marketing opportunities for luxury brands.

These days, Solomon has a lucrative business selling “shots” to a client list that includes hundreds of professional basketball players, who now dress in high-fashion brands for their walks through the forward tunnels. -match. During the NBA playoffs, when all eyes are on the players, brands like Thom Browne, Celine, Bottega Veneta, Marni, Rick Owens and Prada, as well as “insider” labels like Chrome Hearts and Who Decides War, will almost certainly be on full display.

“Brands really see how important the tunnels and everything we do are to society and pop culture,” said Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, known for wearing bold fashion pieces generating memes like an oversized pink sweater by Raf Simons.

The case of the “gunshots”

Solomon launched his career from his family home in suburban Long Island, funneling streetwear brands like Supreme into Anunoby’s hotel room whenever he was in New York for games. Soon, Solomon’s serve spread with other players, and he became known throughout the league as a “plug” for cool clothes. (Unlike a stylist, who typically borrows clothes from brands, a “plug” sources and sells merchandise like a vendor at a vintage market). Today, Solomon hosts more than 100 hotel pop-ups a year and generates annual sales that he places in the top seven figures.

“If you’re on the road and someone pulls up with thousands of clothes, and you can choose whatever you want, that’s very effective,” Kuzma said.

For the NBA’s best players, wearing “fire cuts” is worth almost as much as being able to “knock down downtown threes” and they are increasingly turning to high fashion to catch the eye. “The internet has forced everyone to want to be more fashionable,” said Toreno Winn Jr., who does Kuzma’s hair. “It’s about creating moments because people’s attention spans are short these days.”

“The league is getting younger. They care about their image and how they look on Instagram,” added Richard Ontiveros-Gima, a former paparazzi photographer who now shoots basketball players on his own. @thehapablonde Instagram account. “They grew up when streetwear became haute couture, it’s natural for them.”

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander shows off his high-fashion streetwear mash-up as he walks through the tunnel. Credit: Courtesy of Richard Ontiveros-Gima

The fans are listening. The Instagram account @leaguefits , which focuses on NBA style, has attracted over 890,000 subscribers. The same goes for traditional media. In 2022, GQ’s American readers voted Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “Most Stylish Man of the Year” for his blends of fashion-forward streetwear and high fashion. Sports service The Athletic, owned by The New York Times, regularly ranks players’ style choices. And last month, The Wall Street Journal featured Kuzma and her “head-turning style.”

“Style icon is the perfect way to describe these guys,” said vintage specialist Tom DeCeglie, who, like Solomon, sells to players in their hotels throughout the eight-month NBA season. “It’s crazy how the tunnel walk got to this level because I remember guys just coming in sweatshirts, and that was it.”

The roots of the phenomenon date back to the 1990s. Back then, Dennis Rodman’s flamboyant style, including colorful hairstyles, tattoos, piercings and a penchant for sparkly cropped tops, challenged traditional notions of masculinity and demonstrated the power of a look to attract attention. In the early 2000s, Allen Iverson brought hip-hop swagger to the league (often wearing cornrows, oversized Sean John sweatshirts with Timberlands and diamond-encrusted necklaces from Jacob & Co.), prompting the NBA commissioner of the time, David Stern, to implement an infamous dress code. But it’s LeBron James’ stylist, Rachel Johnson, who is often credited with convincing high-end brands to make custom sized apparel for players, opening the door to stronger relationships.

The opportunity for brands

The mechanics of how clothing ends up on players is different from how Hollywood red carpet dressing works. NBA players are much taller and wider than average, and brands have a hard time lending them pieces because most don’t sample them. Thus, players generally purchase their own looks from retailers or league “plugs”. Sometimes they pay for custom branded orders. And because they are paying customers, their relationships with fashion brands are often less transactional than traditional sponsorship deals.

While some brands pay players for placement, others, like Italian luxury brand Marni, prefer to engage with NBA players as VIP customers, citing authenticity. And being adopted by athletes means exposing the brand to millions of their global fans who watch their matches and see what they wear on TV and social media.

Jordan Clarkson wears a Givenchy x BStroy jacket for his tunnel walk this month. Credit: Courtesy of Richard Ontiveros-Gima

When Kyle Kuzma job a photo of him wearing a Rick Owens puffer jacket on Instagram in February, the item sold out within days at Ssense, according to retail analytics firm Edited. Similarly, when the Phoenix Suns’ Cameron Payne was spotted wearing a $1,050 Bottega Veneta shirt, the product had to be restocked four times on the Italian brand’s US e-commerce site.

“It makes perfect sense because athletes, especially in America, are your heroes,” said Hung La, the founder of independent menswear brand Lu’u Dan, which saw a significant increase in sales. of her tiger print sweatshirt when Kuzma wore the item earlier this year.

Kuzma, however, wants to channel her style icon status into her own brand, Childhood Dreams. Meanwhile, Solomon and DeCeglie aim to exploit the opportunity in college basketball, whose players are attracting considerable attention and are now allowed to profit from their image.

